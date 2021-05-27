FAYETTEVILLE — Against the Arizona Wildcats on Friday before a sold-out Bogle Park, the Arkansas Razorbacks start striving in the best two of three Super Regional that will send the winner among the Elite Eight competing for the NCAA Women’s Softball national championship at the College World Series in Oklahoma City.
Game times are 6 p.m. Friday on ESPNU, 4 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2 and, if necessary, 8 p.m Sunday on ESPN2.
Coach Courtney Deifel’s 43-9, SEC co-champions are the favored No. 6 national seed in the second Super Regional in their history and the first they’ve ever hosted.
The Razorbacks, at the Fayetteville Regional they hosted, defeated Manhattan College, 8-0, South Dakota State, 4-0, and Stanford, 7-3.
Arkansas pitcher Mary Haff, 26-6, 1.44 ERA, won two Fayetteville Regional games starting one and the third, in long relief, compiling 18 shutout innings for the tournament.
Designated player Linnie Malkin led Arkansas’ attack going 4 for 9 for the tournament including a double against Manhattan, home runs against South Dakota State and Stanford and seven RBI for the three games.
Arizona, 39-13 of the Pac 12, won its Tucson Regional defeating the University of Maryland-Baltimore, 7-0, and twice by 12-6 beating Arkansas SEC rival Ole Miss.
Alyssa Denham, 18-8, and Hanah Bowen, 9-3, are Arizona’s top pitchers.
Catcher Dejah Mulipola, .401 batting average, 19 home runs and 60 RBI, leads Arizona’s attack.
