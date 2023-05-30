x

Arkansas pitcher Will McEntire delivers during action earlier this season. The Razorbacks play Santa Clara in the first round of the Fayetteville Regional on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

 Mike Harris/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is preparing to host the Fayetteville Regional in hopes of beginning its road to Omaha.

Arkansas (41-16) will take on No. 4 seed Santa Clara (35-18) at 2 p.m. Friday in the first game. Friday night at 8 p.m. it will be No. 2 TCU (37-22) against No. 3 Arizona (33-24) televised on ESPNU. Arkansas is coming off a trip to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament and also being co-champions of the league. Arkansas finished up the SEC Tournament on Saturday and Dave Van Horn was asked Monday where this team is mentally?

