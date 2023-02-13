FAYETTEVILLE -- All the feel good after a big road win at Kentucky turned into disappointment on Saturday evening at home with Arkansas falling to Mississippi State 70-64.

The game pitted two of the hottest teams in the SEC with the Razorbacks having won five SEC games in a row. Mississippi State came into the game with a four-game winning streak. It wasn't a fluke either with the Bulldogs leading for 35 minutes, five seconds of the game including a 16-point advantage, 43-27, with 15:45 remaining in the action. Arkansas did fight back to get as close as three points, but just couldn't get over the hump. Eric Musselman talked about being unable to dig out of the hole they dug earlier in the game.

