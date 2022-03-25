In their first meeting since Arkansas’ 1994 national championship game victory, the Razorbacks and Duke Blue Devils meet again in Saturday night’s NCAA Tournament West final at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Tip-off is 7:49 p.m. televised by TBS.
Saturday’s winner advances to the Final Four in New Orleans.
Eric Musselman, the Razorbacks’ fourth coach since Nolan Richardson coached them to their lone national championship, brings Arkansas, 28-8, to the Elite Eight for the consecutive year, this time following West Regional victories over Vermont and New Mexico State and Thursday, 74-68 in San Francisco over West top seed/nationally No. 1 Gonzaga.
Mike Krzyzewski, Duke’s coach since 1980 and seeking his sixth national championship, announced his retirement making Saturday’s game his last if Duke loses or finishing at the Final Four the 31-6 Blue Devils prevail over Arkansas.
Las Vegas oddsmakers in Friday’s wee hours opened with second-seeded Duke of the ACC a 4-point favorite over the fourth-seeded Hogs of the SEC.
Duke’s West Regional victories were over California State-Fullerton and Michigan State in Greenville, S.C. and 78-73 Thursday night in San Francisco over third-seeded Texas Tech.
Blue Devils starters Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams, Jeremy Roach, Wendell Moore and AJ Griffin respectively scored 22, 16, 15, 12 and 11 points against Texas Tech.
JD Notae, 21 points, Jaylin Williams and Trey Wade, 15 points each, led Arkansas’ scoring against Gonzaga.
Banchero, 6-10 and Williams, 7-feet, present another twin towers challenge to Arkansas after the Hogs faced Gonzaga 6-10 and 7-foot All-Americans Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren.
Hogs zap Zags, advance to Elite Eight
Playing David vs. nationally No. 1 Gonzaga’s Goliath, the by the Las Vegas oddsmakers 9.5 points underdog Arkansas Razorbacks zigged the Zags, 74-68 in a NCAA West Regional Sweet Sixteen stunner Thursday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
So for the second consecutive year Coach Eric Musselman’s now 28-8 Razorbacks advance to the Big Dance’s Elite Eight.
Saturday in San Francisco they will play Duke, a 78-73 West Thursday night semifinal winner at the Chase Center over Texas Tech. Saturday’s winner of the 7:49 CDT West final televised by TBS advances to the Final Four in New Orleans.
Barely surpassing 13th seeded Vermont, 75-71 and 12th-seeded New Mexico State, 53-48 in their first round games last week in Buffalo, N.Y. nationally cast the fourth-seeded Razorbacks as the team with no chance vs. now 28-4 Gonzaga and 7-foot and 6-10 All-American Zags Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme, Musselman said.
“We believed!” Musselman shouted postgame to Tracy Wolfson of the CBS crew televising the game. Nobody else did!”
To his team Musselman had conveyed every nationally negative thought.
“We looked at everything!” Musselman said. “I’m telling you we put it up on our screen! Every single deal! Thank you to everybody who said we have no chance!”
Obviously Musselman’s mission hit home.
“We take a look at ourselves and we saw what everybody else said,” sophomore center Jaylin Williams told CBS of advancing to a second Elite Eight while double-doubling 15 points and 12 rebounds vs. Gonzaga. “And we believed in ourselves from the jump. We just kept fighting and kept fighting and we did our thing tonight.”
Though with a far from stellar field goal percentage, JD Notae’s 9 for 29, just 2 of 12 3-point shooting night brought home a team-leading 21 points along with six assists, six rebounds and three steals.
“He could have missed 10 more shots and I probably would have still called his number because I had the belief the next one is going in,” Musselman said in the postgame press conference. “So do his teammates.”
Notae was supported by the Musselman praised Williams’ 15 and 12 double-double plus Trey Wade’s big 15 big points, including 3 of 4 treys plus seven rebounds.
Also pivotal, a second consecutive defensive gem by via University of Pittsburgh grad transfer Au’Diese Toney against a nationally renowned guard plus Toney’s nine points and seven rebounds.
And finally two game-clinching free throws by reserve guard Chris Lykes.
It all sufficed to overcome another big night from big man Timme’s game-leading 25 points and Holmgren’s condensed 11 points/14 rebounds double and two shot blocks.
Foul trouble condensed Holmgren to 23 minutes.
Up 22-17 when Holmgren exited the remainder of the first half with two fouls, Gonzaga trailed 32-29 at intermission. Williams dunked at 1:38 and Notae drove coast to coast at the buzzer with the Zags minus their renowned shot-blocker.
In the second half Williams and Toney drew Holmgren’s third and fourth fouls before Notae’s drive inside fouled out the freshman superstar at 3:29. Notae hit one of two free throws for a 63-56 Arkansas lead.
Coach Mark Few’s Zags did not succumb without a fight.
Toney, in his previous game holding New Mexico State guard Teddy Allen to 12 points after Allen had scored 37 on defensively strong UConn, had Thursday thwarted Gonzaga point guard Andrew Nembhard, 2 for 11 with just seven points and three assists vs. five turnovers.
But with 15 seconds left Nembhard shook loose for a three creating a one possession game and Gonzaga down 68-65.
With Arkansas only 5 for 10 from the line at the line at the time and the Zags bent to foul, Musselman inserted Lykes and ordered the ball in the via University of Miami grad transfer’s hands.
At 5-7 the shortest player in the tournament but season-long big on the line, Lykes sank both creating an ensuing aftermath out of Gonzaga’s long reach.
“When he steps in at the end of the game we’re all confident of him hitting free throws” Williams told the postgame press conference.
Arkansas’ defense allowed Lykes free throws to clinch it.
The Zags’ 68 points sagged 19 under their average. Their nine assists vs. 15 turnovers against Arkansas belied their 18.1 assists vs. 11.8 turnovers per game average.
“To hold them to 68, incredible defense!” Musselman told CBS.
Few concurred.
“All the credit goes to Arkansas,” Few said. “Their defense was pretty tough to get any rhythm against. To me that was the difference in the game.”
It started with Toney on Nembhard helping Musselman have a third time be the charm against the former Florida point guard.
As a Gator, Nembhard was instrumental knocking Musselman’s Nevada team out of the 2019 NCAA Tournament and helped the Gators beat Musselman’s 2020 Razorbacks in Gainesville, Fla.
Musselman said he repeatedly reviewed every clip of Nembhard as nemesis then turned it over to Toney.
“We didn’t do a good enough pressuring him when he was at Florida,” Musselman said. “Nembhard would get a head of steam. Au’Diese met him really early in the backcourt. Au’Diese’s defense was incredible the entire game.”
Wade, the grad transfer forward via Wichita State used only six minutes against New Mexico, excelled on both ends for his 33:51 minutes against Gonzaga.
“I thought Trey Wade did a great job of denying and pressuring their trail man,” Musselman said. “Then Trey Wade’s points when we desperately needed them were huge for us as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.