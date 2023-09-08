FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is set for its second game of the season today and will be missing a key member of the offense.
As expected, junior running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders is out this week against Kent State. Sanders has some swelling in his left knee. Sanders rushed 15 times for 42 yards and two touchdowns against Western Carolina. Sam Pittman was asked if the knee impacted Sanders’ performance?
“I don’t think it played any impact on him,” Pittman said. “I do believe that yes, it happened during the game. Was a little bit of swelling on Sunday. Obviously didn’t say anything about it until Sunday, when the swelling came up. But it could have impacted him, but with him not saying anything until Sunday, I would assume that it didn’t.”
While Arkansas was defeating Western Carolina 56-13, Kent State was getting blasted by UCF 56-6. Pittman is looking forward to the team’s first game in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
“We’re excited to come play at home in front of hopefully a sold-out crowd,” Pittman said. “I’ve been told that it’s going to be close. Play Kent State. Coach (Kenni) Burns has done a nice job there with his team. They play extremely hard. They do have some offensive weapons. I like the quarterback, he transferred in from Purdue. I like the running back. I think they’ve got a really good kickoff returner, and their line is full of transfers. Not full, but they have six transfers on offense.
“On defense, they’re aggressive on defense. They move more than what we saw last week. Still base out of a 2-high shell. I like number 5, a D-tackle, last name West. I like the two linebackers, very physical guys. They’ve got a corner and returner who’s a good player, so we’re excited to get home. We have high respect for Kent State and their program, but we’re excited to do the Hog walk in front of our fans, run through the ‘A’ and get home.”
Burns knows his team was dealt a bad hand as far as the schedule to open the season.
“You know the one thing I have learned is to control what you can control and I can’t control the schedule right now,” Burns said. “So what we can do as a team is just keep getting better as we go.
“Obviously two really good opponents, but I think it it is also something that you can look at the other way. It lets you know where you stack against quality opponents and where you have got to get yourself to as a program.”
Pittman credited UCF head coach Gus Malzahn and his team’s speed on offense for giving Kent State huge issues.
“Well, Coach Malzahn is a wonderful offensive coordinator and wonderful head coach,” Pittman said. “He’s got skill. He’s got a lot of speed on his team. Once they broke, it was hard to catch them. Schematically, they were outstanding in the game as well. I do think Kent State has some really tough linebackers, and I think they can run. I believe that UCF, they’ve got a lot of speed, and that kind of opened up the game.”
Pittman saw his team come out against Western Carolina and jump on the opponent from the start. The Hogs led 21-0 and then 35-3 at halftime. He has warned his team not to overlook Kent State.
“I talked to them about, yesterday after practice, are we going to be a team that needs to be surprised?,” Pittman said. “If you just look at college football the first week and what happened, are we going to have to learn a lesson from us not playing our best ball, or are we just going to play our best ball and play against ourselves and not worry about the opponent?
“I, obviously, know you’re going to get amped up more against whoever-the-name-may-be school, somebody in the SEC, than possibly you would against Western Carolina. I mean, I understand that. But at the same time, if you don’t get ready to play and don’t prepare, you’re going to get beat and we’re going to be one of those teams everybody in the country is talking about. I just kept asking them, ‘Do we need to be surprised? Do we need to be taught a lesson? Or are we just going to go practice hard?’ I wasn’t particularly happy with the way the complete practice went [Tuesday]. I talked to them about that after practice.”
Arkansas will have junior AJ Green, sophomore Rashod Dubinion, redshirt junior Dominique Johnson and true freshman Isaiah Augustave available at running back.
“Well, I love our depth,” Pittman said. “I think R-Dub’s really good and all of them. AJ and Domo... I keep going back to two years ago, we had the same guys on the team and Domo was the starter later in the season. We kept trying to get him more and more carries. Sometimes we did, sometimes we didn’t. But when we did, he was very successful. So I feel really good.
“You never want to lose a player for a game or two or whatever it may be, but that room is loaded with really good players. And we like Isaiah, as well. He got some carries last week and looked pretty good to me. Very physical runner. Jimmy’s done a nice job recruiting that room, so we feel very confident in that room if Rocket wasn’t able to play, we’d be fine.”
Kent State is breaking in a completely new offensive line with all five starters having to be replaced from last season. Pittman was asked if he ever had to replace all five starters?
“I have not,” Pittman said. “Now I’ve had a lot of jobs where there were five new starters for me, but not necessarily for the team. There’s a lot of challenges, because it takes you a little while to figure out who is tough, who you can depend on, things of that nature. As an offense line, that’s key. Who is your communicator? Who is your leader? Where do you want to put him? Do you have a center that can play? Can you protect the edge? All those things go into it and you just start piecing it in and obviously it takes a little while.
“I look for them, their O-line, to become better and better. They do have some skill and some talent, and then those guys…with them being transfers and things of that nature, it’s a lot easier to bring one or maybe two in on the O-line, but bringing in a lot that are starters becomes difficult. And then they don’t know their coach and all that kind of stuff. I thought they did a nice job last week. I look for them to play much better than they did last week. But there’s a lot of challenges there. To me, they’ve done a nice job of coaching them.”
Burns’ offense is led by former Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo, who had 145 yards passing in the opener. He isn’t worried about the 70,000 in the crowd bothering his team.
“I don’t worry about that with this team to be honest with you,” Burns said. “As munch as it is an inexperienced team, it is a vey mature football team, which I like. The guys can have the tough conversations and not get rattled or be emotional guys.
“I don’t think at any time last week that we were overwhelmed with the environment that we were in. I think it was more the tempo and the team we were playing. So I don’t get worried about that too much with this team. They are very business-like. Again, we had a result and they came right. Back and went to work the last two practices.”
Kent State does have a former SEC player in Missouri transfer linebacker Devin Nicholson, who had a team-high 13 tackles last week with 11 of the being solo stops.
“He helps a lot,” Burns said. “Devin had a really good game and was one of those guys that really stood out. If we’ve got more guys playing like him, we would be in really good shape.
“His experience in the SEC and his familiarity with the league is definitely something that we are going to utilize in playing in that environment. He is a guy that has really become an anchor on our defense since he has been here and we are going to really rely on him this week to get us into situations to make plays and to really lead our defense.”
Burns understands the challenge that Arkansas presents.
“Looking at Arkansas, it is a really impressive football team,” Burns said. “They won last week obviously big against Western Carolina. They have got a really disciplined team. They play really hard, play together and they have done a great job of building this thing up.
“It starts on offense obviously with their quarterback and and he is a phenomenal player in KJ [Jefferson]. He’s big, he’s strong, has got a big arm. We have a guy that we have got to bring down and really suffocate him and put some pressure on him. If we let him set back there and do what he does, he will eat you alive.”
Arkansas will have left guard Brady Latham back this week. He didn’t play against Western Carolina. Pittman also said fans could see more from wide receiver Tyrone Broden in the passing game. The 6-foot-7 Broden came to Arkansas from Bowling Green.
Well, we played him more,” Pittman said. “We played him more with the ones this week. I think he’s had a heck of a two days. Even though he did such a nice job as a gunner on the punt team, I mean just a fantastic job Saturday, we need to get him involved. The separation of the wide receivers is not like this, you know, it’s close. He’s a guy that’s played Division I football and done a nice job there. We need to amp him up, and the only way you can do that is put him with the guys and see if you can feel good about it, and that’s what we’ve done and he’s had a good week.”
Arkansas will be today to host Kent State at 3 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network.
