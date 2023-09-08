FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is set for its second game of the season today and will be missing a key member of the offense.

As expected, junior running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders is out this week against Kent State. Sanders has some swelling in his left knee. Sanders rushed 15 times for 42 yards and two touchdowns against Western Carolina. Sam Pittman was asked if the knee impacted Sanders’ performance?

