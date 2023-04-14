FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas will hold its final practice of the spring on Saturday at noon with a scrimmage open to the public.
The scrimmage will begin at noon and admission is free. It will be the first time this spring for the players to play in front of a crowd. Most are excited for the opportunity including safety Hudson Clark. Arkansas has a new defensive coordinator and two new assistants on that side of the ball.
"t’s a defense that flies around and gets everybody to the ball and just has fun out there," Clark said of what he wants to show the fans.
Missouri transfer defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat also talked about what he wants to show the fans.
"I’m just trying to work hard, just do what I can do for the defense, do my part, and I’m excited to see the fans, ‘cause it be rocking here," Jeffcoat said. "I’m really enjoying all red. I just want to see a lot of the fans here, do what I can do and do my part and then contribute."
Center Beaux Limmer also talked about what he wants to show the fans on Saturday.
"Yeah, I'd say the biggest deal here is to basically show everybody that we're filling the gaps that aren't coming back from last year," Limmer said. "We've got Luke (Jones), Ricky (Stromberg) and Wags (Dalton Wagner), all three of them not coming back, young guys filling those spots. The biggest thing is to prove to the fans that we're not going to skip a beat, and we'll be just as good, if not better, than we were last year."
Tight end Tyrus Washington, who caught a 17-yard touchdown pass in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, also is looking forward to playing in front of fans.
"Just show them that we're still going strong to be honest," Washington said. "I think we're the youngest group on the field I think right now. Age, in my book, it doesn't matter. If you can ball, you can ball. I just want to show everybody that the tight end room is stronger than ever and I think stronger."
It will be a scrimmage and not a Red-White game on Saturday.
