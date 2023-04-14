FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas will hold its final practice of the spring on Saturday at noon with a scrimmage open to the public.

The scrimmage will begin at noon and admission is free. It will be the first time this spring for the players to play in front of a crowd. Most are excited for the opportunity including safety Hudson Clark. Arkansas has a new defensive coordinator and two new assistants on that side of the ball.

