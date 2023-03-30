FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host Alabama for a three-game weekend series at Baum-Walker Stadium this weekend.

Arkansas (21-4, 4-2) will try to bounce back from a rough Saturday in Baton Rouge where they lost two games, 12-2 and 14-5. Arkansas won the series opener 9-3 on Friday. Alabama (20-6, 2-4) has Dave Van Horn's attention.

