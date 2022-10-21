FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will get the 2022-23 season going on Monday night with an exhibition game against Rogers State at 7 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena.

Eric Musselman has coached 101 games at Arkansas and his team has advanced to the Elite Eight the past two NCAA Tournaments. Musselman talked about how his team got to this point and how he plans on sustaining success in the future.

