Arkansas junior guard Davonte Davis splits two defenders against Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena.

 Craven Whitlow / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks will be at Bud Walton Arena again tonight night to play host to LSU.

LSU defeated Arkansas 60-57 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Baton Rouge to open SEC play. The Tigers haven’t won since as they have lost six SEC games in a row. Arkansas (13-6, 2-5) is only doing slightly better. The Hogs did defeat Ole Miss 67-57 on Saturday in Bud Walton Arena. Musselman is looking forward to facing LSU in Bud Walton Arena.

