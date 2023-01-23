FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks will be at Bud Walton Arena again tonight night to play host to LSU.
LSU defeated Arkansas 60-57 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Baton Rouge to open SEC play. The Tigers haven’t won since as they have lost six SEC games in a row. Arkansas (13-6, 2-5) is only doing slightly better. The Hogs did defeat Ole Miss 67-57 on Saturday in Bud Walton Arena. Musselman is looking forward to facing LSU in Bud Walton Arena.
“I think we’re looking forward to competing against LSU again,” Musselman said. “It’ll be a physical game. I thought defensively we played well against LSU. Offensively, we’ve got to play better than what we did. (Adam) Miller’s a really good scorer. I thought we did a pretty good job on him and (KJ) Williams inside. We’ve got to limit his touches, much like we did in Game 1. And then certainly, (Trae) Hannibal’s dribble drive. You know, we’ve got to get better guarding him than we did down the stretch in Baton Rouge.”
Former Razorback Justice Hill has missed LSU’s past two games and his status for Tuesday is unknown. Hill transferred to Murray State and then to LSU prior to this season. Musselman has had to adjust playing several games without Nick Smith Jr. and Trevon Brazile so he’s very familiar with not having some key players available.
“Any time a team misses a player or a guy that plays substantial minutes, it changes the complexion of how a team looks, but it also opens up opportunities,” Musselman said. “Without TB and without Nick Smith, other guys have gotten opportunities minutes-wise, and I’m sure- I mean, LSU’s coaching staff, I think, has done an incredible job all season long. Their non-conference, their coaching staff figured things out pretty quickly. And they’ll make adjustments based on who they have just like we’re trying to do with who’s available for us.”
LSU will be the second of three SEC games at home. Arkansas will take a break from SEC action on Saturday when they play at Baylor for a 3 p.m. tip on ESPN. But then Arkansas will play host to Texas A&M in Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 31, starting at 6 p.m. Musselman is hoping the Hogs can build off Saturday’s win.
“We’ve tried to build on it the last couple years,” Musselman said. “You know, that’s one game. I mean, I can tell you that the mental makeup of our team right now is better than it was three and a half hours ago. But, as we all know, on Tuesday night, that game is going to have its own theme. It’s going to have its own identity. The game in Baton Rouge has nothing to do with how the next game unfolds from a style standpoint.
“Rosters are different, rotations are slightly different. So you’ve got to go into each game with adjustments. And I mean, I certainly didn’t walk in here today and think that our rotations were going to go the way that they did. The game dictates minutes. The game dictates shot attempts.”
LSU (12-7, 1-6) is led by Williams in most of its categories. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward leads LSU with 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks. Hill tops the team in assists averaging 3.5 each game.
Arkansas and LSU will tip at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night and televised on ESPN2.
