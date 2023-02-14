x

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis attempts a jumper during the Razorbacks’ loss to Mississippi State on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas will now head to Texas A&M to face a team they beat once, but the Razorbacks are coming off one of the worst losses of the season.

Arkansas (17-8, 6-6) is 11-2 at Bud Walton Arena. One of those losses was to now No. 1-ranked Alabama 84-69 on Jan. 11. The other was to Mississippi State 70-64 this past Saturday. The Razorbacks beat Texas A&M 81-70 on Jan. 31, but the Aggies had to battle a snow storm and only made it to Fayetteville a few hours before the game.

