Mississippi Arkansas Football

Arkansas players Brady Latham (62), Luke Jones (70), Dalton Wagner (78) and Jon Hill (94) celebrate after defeating Mississippi on Nov. 19 in Fayetteville,

 Michael Woods/AP

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Kansas are headed to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, with a 4:30 p.m. kickoff televised on ESPN.

It will just be the third meeting in history between the Razorbacks and Jayhawks. Kansas won both of the previous meetings, but that was 1905 and 1906. Lance Leopold has turned Kansas' program around. The Jayhawks raced out to a 5-0 record this season before losing six of their next seven games. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has taken notice of Kansas' turnaround.

