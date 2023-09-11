x

Arkansas senior defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat sets the edge against Kent State at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

 Craven Whitlow / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will get a chance to play a night game in Razorback Stadium on Saturday with BYU coming to town.

The Hogs and BYU are both 2-0 on the season. Sam Pittman provided injury updates on both running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders and cornerback Dwight “Nudie” McGlothern. Sanders missed the Kent State game while McGlothern only played one snap.

