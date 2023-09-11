FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will get a chance to play a night game in Razorback Stadium on Saturday with BYU coming to town.
The Hogs and BYU are both 2-0 on the season. Sam Pittman provided injury updates on both running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders and cornerback Dwight “Nudie” McGlothern. Sanders missed the Kent State game while McGlothern only played one snap.
“Rocket will be out this week and then we’ll figure out how fast he can recover,” Pittman said. “Got to get some swelling off of him. Once we do that, we’ll see how fast [we can get him back]. Whether we can have him back for LSU, I just don’t know right now.”
McGlothern suffered a turf toe in practice last week and was in for the first play only on Saturday.
“No, he got it on Thursday,” Pittman said. “Late in the practice on Thursday. We thought he was going to be OK then he went out there and said he couldn’t push off of it. In all honesty, (Kee’yon) Stewart played a good game. Had one ball caught on him there, but played a good game and it’ll help us in the future with that. But I expect Nudie back this week.”
Former Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, playing his second game at Arkansas, was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his play against Kent State. He had three tackles, two for loss and 1.5 sacks. Pittman talked about Jeffcoat’s play against the Golden Flashes.
“He showed up,” Pittman said. “He didn’t really have any production in the first week. I think that probably drove him a little bit as well. He was chasing a guy, and the guy ran out of bounds on one of them and he just fell on another one. He played very physical and very hard. He seemed like he was a little more into the game this week than he was last week, but he’s a valuable kid to us.”
Louisiana Tech transfer defensive tackle Keivie Rose had a good game against Kent State. Rose had three tackles, 0.5 for loss and 0.5 sack. The previous week Rose had two tackles, 1.5 for loss and a sack. Pittman was asked on Monday if Rose is possibly playing himself into position to start?
“Yeah, You know what’s happening right now, none of them’s playing very much,” Pittman said. “They’ve got the rotation. I’ll be honest with you; I don’t know who to take out of that rotation. You’ve got to get Nico (Davillier) in there somewhere in there too cause he can fly and does some nice things. Keivie is a guy that is certainly a guy we are talking about moving up to the 1s, however, Jeffcoat had over 30 reps and I don’t think anyone else did.
“Now, the game was, you know, there weren’t as many reps. Most of them were in that high 20s. Now Stew (Jashaud Stewart) came in, he didn’t have that many, but he was very disruptive. It’s good to have him back as well. He was knocking people at the line of scrimmage back. So, that’s going to cut into someone’s reps as well.”
Arkansas will host BYU at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night and televised on ESPN2. The kickoff for LSU in Baton Rouge Sept. 23 was announced on Monday. The Hogs and Tigers will kickoff at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
