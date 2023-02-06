Arkansas Baylor Basketball

Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV drives to the basket for a layup past Baylor forward Jalen Bridges in the first half on Jan. 28 in Waco, Texas.

 Chris Jones

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fresh off its first road win of the season, Arkansas takes a step up in competition as they face Kentucky tonight at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Arkansas defeated South Carolina 65-63 on Saturday in Columbia for its fourth SEC win in a row. Kentucky enters Tuesday night's game fresh off a 72-67 win over Florida. Kentucky started SEC play 1-3, but owns a six-game winning streak of its own in league play. Eric Musselman knows the Hogs need to play their best road game of the season to possibly win this one since they are playing two SEC road games in four days.

