Arkansas Vanderbilt Basketball

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis shoots as Vanderbilt guard Jordan Wright defends during action Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.

 John Amis / AP

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas will try to snap a three-game skid and win a true road game for the first time tonight when they take on Missouri.

In an oddity of sorts Missouri is the only SEC win for the Hogs and came on Jan. 4 74-68 in Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas (12-5, 1-4) will play the Tigers for the second time in two weeks. Eric Musselman talked about playing a team for the second time in such a short period.

