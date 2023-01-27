FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas owns a two-game winning streak and will put that on the line Saturday when they face No. 17 Baylor in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

Baylor has a five-game winning streak of its own entering the game. The Razorbacks are still looking for their first true road win. If they get that on Saturday they might make their absence from the Top 25 a one-week one. On Thursday, Gus Argenal filled in for Eric Musselman to provide a preview of the Baylor game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.