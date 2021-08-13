The Arkansas Razorbacks weathered their sixth practice Thursday and first in full pads through scorching, humid mid 90-degrees temperatures.
A cooler 84-degree forecast with possible rain should treat them for Saturday’s first of two full-scale preseason scrimmages, but Thursday’s conditions, junior nickel back Greg Brooks opined, might loom for the 1 p.m. Sept. 4 season-opener against the Rice Owls at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
“I felt like we did good since it was so hot,” Brooks said concurring with senior teammate Tyson Morris. “First game is going to be just like that. So I feel like we adjusted really well and came out there and practiced hard.”
Morris, the Helena native become Fayetteville High grad and fifth-year senior receiver, was the other post practice media available player and said he was following Coach Sam Pittman’s lead.
“I feel like it was high tempo, good pace from everybody on the offense and the defense out there,” Morris said. “Coach Pittman agreed. He felt we had a good practice, first day in pads and stuff like that. Real physical.”
Pittman did certainly agree the Hogs stepped up first time in full pads.
“In my opinion it was the best practice we've had this camp,” Pittman said. “I don't even want to say they fought through the heat because you didn't even notice they were struggling through it. We got a lot done and they did a wonderful job of it.”
Well, wonderful to a point.
“We've got to get better at protection,” Pittman said. “We're violating our eyes a little bit, and between the backs and O-line. We have to get better there because we can't cut somebody loose on our quarterback.””
As a head coach, he’s looking both for better pass protection from his offense and a better pass rush from his defense.
“Obviously we haven’t tackled,” Pittman said notingThursday was a “thud" practice not bringing ballcarriers to the ground. “So I want to see how well we tackle. We’re finding out a little bit more about our pass rush abilities. I want to see if we can protect the quarterback and I want to see if we can run the ball. And I want to see if we can stop the ball carrier. There’s a special teams part of it as well. Right now we feel like Cam Little is really kicking the ball well. Then we have to find our punter and returner.”
Highly touted scholarship freshman Little has done all the first-team place-kicking thus far.
Punting remains open among returnees Sam Loy, Reid Bauer, Matthew Phillips plus Little.
Brooks is among those contending as punt returner.
A punt returner in addition to a 4-star high school cornerback in Harvey, La., Brooks said during the summer he lobbied special teams coach Scott Fountain for a punt return audition.
“I’m getting back adjusted to it,” Brooks said. 'I thought about it when I first came here but then I broke my thumb. So just getting back in the flow of it.”
During the summer former longtime college offensive line coach Pittman said how good it would be for 2018-2019 starting center Ty Clary to concentrate at right guard, mostly his position last year other than when starting center Ricky Stromberg was unavailable for a game.
But with Stromberg on the injury mend since last Sunday, Clary practices at first-team center while Beaux Limmer fills Clary’s spot at first-team right guard.
“Obviously, he (Clary) has played center in the past,” Pittman said Thursday. “He's doing a nice job of it. think he's improving each day.”
Last year linebacker Levi Draper brought an injury-riddled history with him upon transferring from Oklahoma then injured his shoulder during Arkansas’ season opener.
Draper missed the entire 2020 season and spring ball.
Draper injured his shoulder yet again while moved to tight end this week. He’s accepted a medical hardship ending his football career.
“He’s already had three surgeries in his career,” Pittman said. “Two last year. I talked to him and he has my blessing.”
True freshman tight end Erin Outley of Little Rock Parkview isn’t in the physical condition that Pittman believes he should be to practice in this heat.
“Erin’s just not ready yet,” Pittman explained. “He came in a little heavy. We as a staff, and as a medical staff, don’t think that he’s healthy enough right now to go out there.”
A 4-star 2018 defensive back prospect out of New Orleans but injury plagued and playing so little as a Razorback never to crack the 2-deep and be considered a 2020 redshirt playing just nine snaps, third-year sophomore Devin Bush has emerged this week at second-team cornerback.
“His name came up a lot,” Pittman said of Bush’s workouts this preseason. “So I’m going, ‘Well, if it comes up that much, why don’t we just put him with the 2s and see how he is against a little bit better competition?”
