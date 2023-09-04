x

Arkansas receiver Andrew Armstrong makes a catch during the Razorbacks' win over Western Carolina on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Litlte Rock.

 Mike Harris/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas wasted no time jumping on Western Carolina Saturday and taking a 56-13 win in Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium.

The Hogs led 21-3 after the first quarter including touchdowns on their first two possessions. Sam Pittman has placed an emphasis on starting fast and playing well all week.

