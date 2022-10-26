x

Razorback senior offensive lineman Dalton Wagner pass blocks against Cincinnati at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

 Craven Whitlow/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman expects to near full strength when his team takes on Auburn Saturday.

The Hogs and Auburn are both coming off bye weeks. Arkansas entered it with a banged-up secondary missing six defensive backs against BYU once cornerback Malik Chavis exited the game. Safety Jalen Catalon and cornerback LaDarrius Bishop are out for the season, but Pittman expects to have Chavis, Jayden Johnson, Myles Slusher and Khari Johnson back on Saturday.

