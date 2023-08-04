x

Arkansas runnign back Raheim Sanders carries the ball during a recent Razorback practice.

 Craven Whitlow/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' deepest position on the team might be running back.

The Hogs return junior Raheim "Rocket" Sanders who finished second in the SEC in rushing last year. Sanders carried 222 times for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

