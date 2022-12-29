x

Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson, Dalton Wagner and Simeon Blair hold the Liberty Bowl trophy after the Razorbacks beat Kansas in triple overtime Wednesday night in Memphis.

 Craven Whitlow / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

MEMPHIS — Despite blowing a 38-23 lead with under three minutes remaining in regulation, the Hogs escaped with a 55-53 three-overtime win in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl before 52,847 fans.

The third overtime started with KJ Jefferson throwing to running back Rashod Dubinion for a successful two-point conversion. Kansas then tried a trick play bringing backup quarterback Jason Bean around on a reverse pitch from Jalon Daniels. It appeared that Bean could run it in successfully, but instead he sailed a pass far over the head of the intended receiver and the Hogs started the celebration.

