Area football saw both heartache and cheers this weekend.
At the high school level, Nov. 5 is shaping up to be one of the bigger Friday nights in recent memory.
The Conway Wampus Cats, the No. 2 ranked school in the state, according to the Arkansas Sports Media Poll, is coming off what is likely its most important victory of the season thus far, beating Northside 23-21 on a Donovyn Omolo 1-yard quarterback draw with 22 seconds left to avoid upset and beat Fort Smith Northside on the road.
It was the first time since Conway played Bentonville in the second week of the season that the Wampus Cats were tested after blowing out Jonesboro, Little Rock Southwest, North Little Rock and Cabot.
Those wins against North Little Rock and Cabot were important, but this week’s win felt like Conway needed a win like this.
Not trying to cause any kind of jynx on the Wampus Cats, but Conway should enter its Nov. 5 matchup with Bryant at home with the 7A Central title on the line.
The Wampus Cats take on Little Rock Central and Little Rock Catholic, which neither has won a game thus far, before taking on the Hornets.
Meanwhile, at the 5A West level, Greenbrier and Vilonia will likely be playing for the 5A West crown at season’s end in Greenbrier.
Both teams are undefeated on the season in both conference and nonconference play this season and are on a collision course for each other.
The Panthers have won all games but one by blowouts and have scored more than 44 points in every game but one.
Greenbrier has wins over Harrison, and Morrilton in conference play, while the conference’s third-place team Farmington is next on the schedule at home.
Then, the Panthers hit the road to Alma before that crucial matchup with Vilonia.
The Eagles have had the easier conference schedule thus far apart from a blowout win at Farmington, and a two-score win over Harrison.
Vilonia takes on Alma at home before finishing the season out with road games against Morrilton and Greenbrier.
All three remaining games are against teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today.
However, with the talent and coaching the Eagles have, they should be able to get it done and square off with Greenbrier at the end of the season for not only an undefeated campaign, but the 5A West championship.
Quitman’s most important and toughest conference game comes this week when it travels to Bigelow, who is undefeated on the season.
Bigelow won last season’s Class 4-2A crown and is on the hunt for another one as it comes in 7-0 on the season.
Last season, Bigelow won 47-9, but this season, this game is likely who will win the Class 4-2A Conference.
Hitting the college ranks, UCA lost in extremely frustrating fashion, blowing a 35-13 second half lead to fall 38-35 after being outscored 28-7 in the second half.
I won’t hit on points made in the game recap story from Tuesday’s paper, but both teams looked completely different in the second half.
This Bears team has been quite confusing this season.
They entered with sky high expectations, but sit with a deflating 2-4 record through six games.
I know plenty of people are clamoring for coaching changes with this team and I understand that.
Honestly, there may need to be some changes, but to clean house seems a bit reactionary.
Let me defend this in a way that parallels UCA to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Because of the recent success the Chiefs have had, going to three straight AFC Championship games, two consecutive Super Bowls and a Super Bowl win, expectations are sky high for them as well.
The Chiefs have had a poor start to the season as well, going 3-3 after the most recent win over Washington.
And, the thing is, they’ve looked absolutely horrible this season, especially on defense, as it looks like the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens have passed them over as the top of the AFC.
But, with UCA, they haven’t quite had the success that the Chiefs have had at the FCS level.
The Bears have been a good team for a long time, though, so this season seems like an anomaly that indeed creates frustration.
And, I know things are different in the college ranks because people donate the money they earned to help fund programs, but again, isn’t it a bit reactionary to withhold your financial support — the same support that will help the program make strides — because this team isn’t where expectations have been for this season?
Let me clarify though, those who donate can do what they wish with the money they've earned.
Yes, this 2-4 record is without a doubt frustrating, but let’s take a look back at the Nathan Brown era as head coach.
In 2018, Brown’s first season as head coach, UCA went 6-5 and then went 9-4 the following season with a Southland Conference Championship and a trip to the FCS Playoffs as a national seed.
You could argue that last year could be thrown away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but yet, UCA went 5-4 in a year that featured two FBS games and a game against FCS power North Dakota State that the Bears were largely competitive in.
This year is a transition year playing in the AQ7, but even in the FCS losses UCA has taken this season, games have been close.
The Bears probably should have beaten Missouri State, and been a little more competitive against Sam Houston, and they should have beaten EKU.
This team could very well be 4-2 heading into a winnable game against Lamar.
But, Missouri State has been ranked most of the season, Sam Houston is the reigning FCS champions and sit atop the FCS rankings, while EKU has been playing well this season.
The schedule gets a bit softer from here on out, and I could see a 4-1 finish to the season. Heck, you could make an argument that UCA can go 5-0 the rest of the way, posting a 7-4 record when it’s all said and done.
I’m just trying to play devil’s advocate as to why maybe it’s a bit premature to want to see someone out of a job.
This team is too talented to be 2-4, but there’s still time to turn things around.
Let’s see how the season shakes out.
