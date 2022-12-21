LITTLE ROCK — The Little Rock Trojans used a big rebounding night to take down the University of Central Arkansas Bears 75-66 on Tuesday night in the second round of the “Governor’s I-40 Showdown” at the Jack Stephens Center.
UCA, which won the first meeting by 11 in Conway last month, was out-rebounded by 10 on Tuesday, with the Trojans grabbing 15 offensive rebounds. Neither team shot well but the double-figure margin in rebounding proved to be the difference.
“I thought overall we played pretty good defense,” said UCA head coach Anthony Boone. “Our half-court defense was great at times. We like to switch a lot and the guys were doing a great job of that, talking, communicating. We just couldn’t finish off our possessions.
“I felt that really the first half was what lost us the game. Even though we came back and got the lead, the first half was really what lost us the game. If we could have controlled the glass in the first half I think we could have built a nice lead and it would have been very similar to the game at home.
“But we just came out and we weren’t tough enough and Little Rock was. They were very hungry and were certainly wanting to get this win. They fought really hard and we couldn’t withstand it.”
The Trojans (4-8) pulled down 11 rebounds on the offensive end in the first half, helping them to a 32-27 halftime lead. UCA, which jumped out to a 7-0 lead to open the game, led for much of the half despite the rebounding deficiencies. The Bears shot better in the second half and made five of their seven three-pointers after halftime, and re-took the lead three minutes into the half after a 10-4 start.
But the Trojans, who have recorded all four of their wins at home this season, went back in front for good with 16 minutes remaining on a three-pointer by Jordan Jefferson. UCA (5-7) cut the lead to three points twice, both times by senior Eddy Kayouloud, the last with 3:40 to play, but the Trojans held on for the victory.
Sophomore guard Camren Hunter led the Bears with 18 points, including three three-pointers, while junior guard Collin Cooper had 16 (three threes). Kayouloud, UCA’s lone senior, scored 15 and added seven rebounds, while sophomore Elias Cato came off the bench for nine points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
Little Rock had five in double figures, including doubles-doubles from DeAntonio Gordon (12 points/10 rebounds) and Myron Gardner (17/13).
“Our guys’ effort was pretty good,” said Boone, “we just weren’t tough enough on the glass. That’s really what sealed it. And Little Rock had a lot of confidence after the first half and that was the game.”
UCA takes a week-long holiday break before returning to the court on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. ASUN Conference play begins Dec. 31 at Kennesaw (Ga.) State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.