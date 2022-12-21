LITTLE ROCK — The Little Rock Trojans used a big rebounding night to take down the University of Central Arkansas Bears 75-66 on Tuesday night in the second round of the “Governor’s I-40 Showdown” at the Jack Stephens Center.

UCA, which won the first meeting by 11 in Conway last month, was out-rebounded by 10 on Tuesday, with the Trojans grabbing 15 offensive rebounds. Neither team shot well but the double-figure margin in rebounding proved to be the difference. 

