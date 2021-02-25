The University of Arkansas women’s basketball team recently notched a historic win over the University of Connecticut.
You might better know the opponent as the UConn Huskies.
Geno Auriemma’s program owns 11 national championships and is the gold standard of women’s hoops.
So, when Mike Neighbors’ Razorbacks beat No. 3 UConn 90-87, it was kind of a big deal.
It was UConn’s first loss of the season. The Huskies don’t lose very often. In fact, this was only their tenth loss since the 2013-14 season.
That win will forever live in Razorback lore. And that got me thinking about other landmark regular season Hog victories.
Regular season only, as there are countless postseason games that can never really be matched, given the stakes involved. So, no bowl games or Final Fours here.
For a regular season game to be remembered, it usually will involve an upset, or at least a win against an upper echelon team.
With apologies to baseball and other sports, this list is pretty exclusive to football and basketball.
Prior to UConn, the women’s most memorable win was probably Feb. 23, 1990, when Arkansas beat No. 6 Texas 82-77 in Austin to end the Longhorns’ 183 Southwest Conference winning streak.
As for the men, Eddie Sutton’s squad defeated Houston 73-68 in Barnhill Arena on March 4, 1984.
The Hogs slayed the fabled Phi Slamma Jamma, holding Hakeem Olajuwan to only 10 points. The Cougars were ranked No. 2, while the Hogs were ranked No. 12.
Another memorable matchup of highly ranked teams came on Jan. 29, 1995, when No. 9 Arkansas beat No. 5 Kentucky 94-92 in Bud Walton Arena.
CBS moved this nationally televised game to Super Bowl Sunday as a lead-in to their football broadcast.
Rick Petino’s Wildcats were loaded with future NBA talent, but Corliss Williamson and Scottie Thurman combined for 50 points to lead the Hogs.
There are several in football, including a pair of seven-overtime victories: 58-56 in 2001 over Ole Miss and 71-63 over Kentucky in 2003. Both were led by Matt Jones.
In between those two, Jones connected with Decori Birmingham for a touchdown with seconds remaining to complete the “Miracle on Markham,” defeating LSU on Nov. 29, 2002.
Old-timers will remember another TD pass in Little Rock, when the Hogs beat No. 5 Ole Miss 6-0 on the “Powder River Play,” a 66-yard connection from Bob Benson to Preston Carpenter on Oct. 23, 1954.
Also at War Memorial Stadium, on Oct. 28, 1989, the Razorbacks won a shootout 45-39 over the Houston Cougars and eventual Heisman Trophy winner Andre Ware.
But the most remarkable football victory undoubtedly came Oct. 17, 1981, when No. 1 Texas came to Fayetteville and left with a 42-11 whipping.
Wins over the Longhorns were rare and special, but Lou Holtz’s bunch dominating triumph is one that Hog fans will never forget.
In my opinion, however, the absolutely most substantial regular season win in University of Arkansas history came Febr. 12, 1984. If that date does not ring a bell, this name will. Michael Jordan.
On that date, Charles Balentine became a Natural State legend, hitting a late shot to beat Jordan and No. 1 ranked North Carolina by 65-64 in the Pine Bluff Convention Center.
The official attendance was a packed 7,529. Although the number of Hog fans who now claim to have been there that day would fill an arena ten-times that size.
