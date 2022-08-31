x

Conway Christian quarterback Jeryn Thomas is stopped by Quitman's Peyton Edwards [12] and Trevor Locke during the first quarter of the season opener last Friday.

 Mark Buffalo photo

The first week of high school football is in the books with five of the six football-playing schools in Faulkner County in action.

Quitman pulled away from Conway Christian for a 57-18 victory. Greenbrier fell to Farmington 49-20. Mayflower came up short at Smackover, losing 24-21. And Vilonia could not keep up with Hot Springs in a 47-39 loss.

