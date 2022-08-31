The first week of high school football is in the books with five of the six football-playing schools in Faulkner County in action.
Quitman pulled away from Conway Christian for a 57-18 victory. Greenbrier fell to Farmington 49-20. Mayflower came up short at Smackover, losing 24-21. And Vilonia could not keep up with Hot Springs in a 47-39 loss.
Conway was idle in Week 0 before hosting Bentonville in the state’s biggest matchup this week.
The Tigers are 1-0 after beating Broken Arrow, Okla., 54-46.
Conway coach Keith Fimple said his team must be physical to have a chance to win.
Bentonville is ranked third in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media football rankings; Conway is ranked second.
The game has the chance to be an instant classic. The Wampus Cats are on the verge of busting through the roof and making it to the Class 7A state championship game. Granted, Bryant is the class of the state until someone beats them. But if Conway can play well and come away with a victory Friday night at John McConnell Stadium, maybe the Wampus Cats can ride that wave through the 7A-Central.
In Quitman’s win over Conway Christian, the Bulldogs led 14-12 in the second quarter then scored 33 consecutive points to get the win. Quarterback Nassir Donohoo had an outstanding game, passing for 138 yards and 3 touchdowns and rushing for 133 yards on only 6 carries.
Quitman plays at Hector on Friday night. The Wildcats lost to Marked Tree 54-19 last week.
Conway Christian quarterback Jeryn Thomas completed 7 of 14 passes for 127 yards. He also rushed for 64 yards on 8 carries.
The Eagles play at Baptist Prep on Friday night. Baptist Prep lost to Yellville-Summit 47-18 last Friday.
Greenbrier fell to Farmington. In the loss, Coach Randy Tribble saw some good things, especially from Carter McElhany, who made many things happen on offense and special teams.
Vilonia could not get over the hump in its loss to Hot Springs. The Eagles were led by quarterback Wesley McKissack, who threw for 373 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Vilonia and Greenbrier face off Friday night in Vilonia. Previously, the game was played the last week of the season but is now a non-conference game with Greenbrier moving up to Class 6A.
Mayflower had several chances to beat Smackover but were doomed by turnovers and penalties. Coach Austin Emerson was encouraged by some things he saw in the loss.
The Golden Eagles play at Drew Central in Monticello this Friday. The Pirates are 1-0 after beating Bearden 42-22 last Friday.
