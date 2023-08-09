x

Razorback freshman wide receiver Isaiah Sategna catches a pass at practice Tuesday morning inside the Willard & Pat Walker Pavilion in Fayetteville.

 Craven Whitlow/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has a very strong group of wide receivers, including speedy redshirt freshman Isaiah Sategna.

Sategna was a legend at Fayetteville High School in both football and track. He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in both sports. Sategna only played in four games last season, but is in line for a much bigger role this season. He was outstanding in the spring scrimmage that was open to the public.

