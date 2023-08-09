FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has a very strong group of wide receivers, including speedy redshirt freshman Isaiah Sategna.
Sategna was a legend at Fayetteville High School in both football and track. He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in both sports. Sategna only played in four games last season, but is in line for a much bigger role this season. He was outstanding in the spring scrimmage that was open to the public.
"My focus since the spring game has just been to focus on the little stuff and the details and stuff," Sategna said. "Working on my route running and my blocking and obviously my catching."
Sategna feels that football and track are a good combination with each sport helping him get better in the other.
"You know, I’ve always been a runner and stuff," Sategna said. "Football, it translates to the track really well. I just try and use track as much as I can whenever I’m in my receiver stance, just pushing out like I’m in blocks and stuff and just have big, long strides when I’m in the open field. And then kind of chop it down a little bit whenever it gets a bit closer. In the 100, my freshman year I ran 10.80 and that was my fastest time in the 100."
On Tuesday, Kenny Guiton, who coaches the wide receivers, talked about that growth he has seen in Sategna since last season.
"Maturity," Guiton said. "That's an easy one for me with Isaiah. He's a great athlete. He knows who he is. And he's smart. He's very, very smart. He knows what we are trying to get done on the field.
"It's funny, the bowl game he got a chance to play. At halftime, I kind of got after him a little bit like, 'Hey man, you're running a middle school route,' and things of that nature. Now we don't have that conversation anymore. He's matured to a point where we can really count on him, and I think he knows that. I think he'll excel with everything we throw in front of him."
Sategna talked about that play against Kansas that led to an interception by KJ Jefferson.
"Yeah, so right before halftime against Kansas, I didn’t run the best route, and then KJ ended up throwing an interception," Sategna said. "I really felt like that was my fault. I go back and watch that a lot. That just makes me want to work even harder and stuff. I’m going to keep that in the back of the mind this year whenever I’m going against these other DBs and just know that I’m going to get my payback."
Sategna also may get some work as a return man this season.
"It kind of goes in the plan with Isaiah," Guiton said. "His maturity level and how much he’s grown from last fall to spring ball to now, I mean, it’s a big jump. He’s a guy that understands what we want to get done when you make a play call. He’s able to go out and execute. I always tell him, ‘When you know what to do and you know the why, now you’re going to play freely and let your athletic ability take over.’ You can tell he’s at that point. We would love to just keep seeing him grow."
Scott Fountain is the special team's coordinator and talked about who he is looking at to return punts and kickoffs.
"I feel like punt return, leaving spring, obviously we’ve got Bryce Stephens," Fountain said. "Jaylen Braxton is a freshman. I really like him. He’s a very fast kid. A bigger kid. And obviously Isaiah Sategna as well. I think all three of those guys have a chance for us back there. We’ll just see how it plays out.
"If you move over to the kick returner spot, obviously we have AJ (Green) back. But I really like the guy Isaiah Sategna as well. He was a very good returner in high school. He played over at Fayetteville High. My son’s had a chance to watch him play quite a bit. But there’s also some other guys that we’re looking at. It goes back to what you said earlier: I think there’s going to be a few more options this year to choose from."
For Sategna all of that is fine with him.
"I’m trying to get on the field this year," Sategna said. "I don’t care where it’s at. Last year, it was kind of weird because I was on the bench. That’s never happened for me. This year I’ve just tried to go hard in practice and not take any plays off and just know that practice translates to the games. I’ve been trying to go hard."
Sategna and Stephens are also splitting time with the first unit in the slot.
"Yes sir," Sategna said. "Bryce, I mean last year he was over me, so you know we really play off each other. He’ll have a good play, then I’m like okay, let’s go I need to turn it up. Then he will see me get a big play and he knows he needs to match that too. I feel like we’re really good and we compliment each other."
Arkansas was off Wednesday before returning to the practice fields today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.