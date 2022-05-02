Top seed and No. 3/3 Birmingham-Southern won its pod by defeating No. 5 seed Hendrix twice Saturday by scores of 8-4 and 9-3 at Striplin Field in the Southern Athletic Association Tournament.
Hendrix (29-15) has posted the second most wins in program history, one shy of the mark of 30 from 2019.
In game one, the Warriors erased a 2-0 deficit with RBI singles by Joseph Watts and Adam Bland in the top of the fourth and fifth innings, respectively. However, Birmingham-Southern (36-8) regained the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, starting with a Noah Best RBI single to second.
Juan Pablo Leon took Davis Williams deep to right for a solo shot in the sixth to cut Hendrix's deficit to 5-3, but the Panthers countered with a solo dinger to right in the seventh by Cole Steadman and added two runs in the eighth.
A Bland RBI ground out in the ninth cut his team's deficit in half, but Hendrix would get no closer.
Williams (5-1) pitched 4.2 innings out of the bullpen, allowing two earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and a walk.
Andrei Stoyanow (4-2) pitched 5.1 innings for the Warriors, giving up five runs, four earned, on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Will Graves threw 0.2 innings of perfect relief.
In game two, the Panthers jumped out to an 8-0 advantage, including a seven-run second inning.
Hendrix trailed by nine down to its final three outs when the first five batters in the half-inning reached base. Drake Job got his team on the board with a RBI single to right center, scoring Rail Gilliam. Leon scored on a fielder's choice by Jacob Carpentier. Job scored in the next at-bat off a Tyler Webb sacrifice fly to left.
Birmingham-Southern's Oliver Livingston (3-0) pitched six innings, allowing one hit with four strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter.
The Warriors David Blackburn (5-4) gave up seven runs, six earned, on seven hits with a strikeout in one inning pitched.
Cade McWilliams allowed just two hits with a strikeout and two walks in 3.1 innings of relief.
Women’s Track and Field
Hendrix finished fifth after the final day of the SAA Championships, hosted by Berry at Valhalla Stadium. The Orange and Black compiled 43 points.
Madelyn Klinkerman repeated as champion in the discus after breaking the Hendrix and conference championship records in the event with a throw of 43.98 meters.
She shattered the conference championship mark by 3.47 meters and the program record for the third time this season.
Saturday marked Klinkerman's third-career conference championship and second in two days after winning the hammer throw 24 hours ago.
The Warriors' Alivia Allen took second in the discus after a throw of 41.12 meters, which also broke the previous conference championship mark. Ashley Juniewicz was 16th with a toss of 16.85 meters.
Hendrix's Olivia Gonzalez took 23rd in the 1,500 meters in 7:20.10. In the 800 meters, Margaret Sampson-Green was 21st in 3:18.00, Emma Sampson-Green 22nd in 3:31.48 and Gonzalez 23rd in 3:47.16.
The Warriors' 4x400 meter relay team of M. Sampson-Green, E. Sampson-Green, Victoria Ortega and Rachel Woppman placed eighth in 5:09.64.
Men’s Track and Field
Hendrix finished seventh after the final day of the SAA Championships, hosted by Berry at Valhalla Stadium. The Orange and Black compiled 22 points.
The Warriors' Connor Escajeda finished fifth in the 400 meters in a time of 49.73 seconds and seventh in the 200 meters in 23.22 seconds. Ethan Armour took sixth in the 110 meter hurdles in 15.64 seconds. Reece Forrest finished 22nd in the 5,000 meters in 18:12.02. In the 800 meters, Storm Skyrme was 22nd in 2:07.17, Michael Miller 23rd in 2:07.79 and Cole Bolen 27th in 2:16.83.
Hendrix's 4x100 meter relay team of Kayden Castles, Zacchaeus Knowles, Daniel Barrett and Cooper Elliott placed sixth in a time of 45.10 seconds. The 4x400 meter relay team of Elliott, Skyrme, Miller and Knowles took seventh in 3:37.69.
Armour took ninth in the discus with a throw of 35.28 meters and tied for ninth in the high jump after clearing 1.73 meters.
Women’ Tennis
No. 8 seed Hendrix fell to top seed and No. 7 ranked nationally Sewanee, 7-0, in the Southern Athletic Association Tournament quarterfinals Friday at Adams Tennis Complex.
In No. 1 doubles, Natalia Nassar and Ansley Carpenter of Sewanee (18-3), ranked seventh in the Atlantic South Region, defeated Eleanor Burks and Greer Ayers of Hendrix (6-13), 8-1. In No. 2 doubles, Caroline Adams and Jordan Besh won against Emma Self and Avery Stephens, 8-1. In No. 3 doubles, Madeline Cummings and Cici Hardin defeated McKenzie McCready and Ayden Huckelbury, 8-3.
In No. 2 singles, Nassar defeated McCready, 6-0 and 6-1. In No. 4 singles, Besh swept McCready, 6-0 and 6-1. In No. 5 singles, Hardin defeated Stephens, 6-2 and 6-2. In No. 6 singles, Tessa Shackelford downed Huckelbury, 6-0 and 6-0.
Singles matches involving Burks and Self went unfinished.
Hendrix won its most dual matches in a season since totaling nine in 2017.
Men’s Tennis
No. 8 seed Hendrix fell to top seed and No. 33 ranked nationally Sewanee, 5-0, in the SAA Tournament quarterfinals Friday at Adams Tennis Complex.
In No. 1 doubles, Noah Holsclaw and Liam Baer of Sewanee (11-11) defeated Agustin Kalinowski and Eric Meyne of Hendrix (5-14), 8-3. In No. 2 doubles, Gil Weston and Ryan Wax won against Brayden Bolch and Connor Brooks, 8-0. In No. 3 doubles, Ryan Stafford and Jax Harbour defeated Elijah Pierce and Dylan Hurst, 8-1.
In No. 2 singles, Weston defeated Meyne, 6-1 and 6-0. In No. 6 singles, Stafford swept Hurst, 6-0 and 6-0.
Singles matches involving Kalinowski, Pierce, Bolch and Morgan Oglesbee went unfinished.
The Warriors tied for their most wins since 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.