FAYETTEVILLE — In various national polls and stats regarding poverty, “Thank God for Mississippi” all but became an Arkansas anthem for decades.
However, for Arkansas’ basketball Razorbacks on Wednesday it’s “Thank God for Alabama.”
For because of Alabama’s Crimson Tide, coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks are more apt to have Georgia on their minds in Athens, Georgia.
At 6 p.m. CST on ESPNU television the Razorbacks, 16-5, and 5-3 in the SEC rolling on a six-game winning streak, meet coach Tom Crean’s Georgia Bulldogs at UGA’s Stegeman Coliseum.
The by-the-stats blundering Bulldogs, 6-15 overall and 1-7 for last in the SEC, would be easy to overlook but for Alabama.
Crean’s Bulldogs stunned the reigning SEC champion Tide, 82-76 on Jan. 25 in Athens.
Musselman hasn’t let his Hogs forget that Georgia rolled the Tide away.
“I think anybody in our league can beat anybody,” Musselman said. “Certainly, their last home game we talked a lot about. We kind of showed our team five bullet points on how Georgia beat them, and on the flip side, the five bullet points on maybe why Alabama lost that game.”
Off their performance against Alabama, Musselman predicts the Dawgs won’t flinch about Arkansas’ six-game winning streak.
“Nobody in Athens gives a crap that we've won six in a row,” Musselman said. “They're going to come after us. We've got to get ready to play.”
It seems the Hogs got the message about the Dawgs being different in Athens where they beat Alabama and played Texas A&M to the 81-79 wire as opposed to getting pounded, 83-66 at South Carolina.
The Razorbacks have received his message.
“They play very hard at home” Arkansas senior point guard, 18.8 points per game SEC-leading scorer, JD Notae said. “Not as good (away from Athens) but they play very hard at home. We’ve got to be focused and just locked in on this game knowing we’ve just got to play hard and get a win.”
Musselman was asked for Georgia specifics.
“Certainly, No. 3, (Kario Oquendo, a 6-foot-4 transfer from SouthWestern (Florida) State with a team leading 12.7 points) at the small forward,” Musselman said. “They'll play him at some four small-ball, can really score the ball. He's ninth in the league in scoring.”
Noah Baumann, Georgia’s 6-6 senior forward, are old Mountain West adversaries.
Baumann played for San Jose State when Musselman coached Nevada.
“Baumann is 20th in the league in scoring,” Musselman said. “Obviously, we know him from playing against him at San Jose State. In three-balls made, he's second in the SEC, so we've got to stay attached to him.”
Braelen Bridges is the tallest Bulldog at 6-11 and leading rebounder (5.9 average) and second leading scorer (12.6).
“Bridges inside has done a really good job,” Musselman said. “Eighth in the league in offensive rebounds. Third in the SEC in field goal percentage. So, Jaylin (Williams, Arkansas’ 6-10 sophomore center) will be assigned to him, and he'll have to do a good job inside. This is a team fourth in the SEC in field goal percentage. We have to guard them. We have to get back in transition and do a good job on the defensive backboards, as well."
Graduate transfer 6-2 Georgia guard Aaron Cook played 30 games last season as a reserve for national runner-up Gonzaga’s 31-1 national runner-up team last season.
Arkansas has impressed with its six-game winning streak that began with Musselman moving off guard Notae to the point, moving 6-6 via University of Pittsburgh transfer forward Au’Diese Toney to off guard and starting transfers Trey Wade via Wichita State and Stanley Umude via the University of South Dakota as 6-6 transfers up front with Williams.
Wade’s playing time increased the most when Musselman changed the starting lineup.
“Trey Wade just became a guy that was an impact player,” Musselman said. “We didn’t really didn’t have that piece figured out of how he would fit with the other four guys. He’s been real critical to us in a lot of our defensive situations that have happened over the last six games as we game plan and prepare for an upcoming opponent.”
