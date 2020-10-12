It was a wet and sloppy day Saturday in Jonesboro and it seemed to lead to some early struggles for both Central Arkansas and Arkansas State.
The Red Wolves eventually went on to take the game 50-27, but it was the Bears that held the lead early.
Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe attempted to kick a 22-yard field goal, but slipped and kicked the ball into his own man, allowing for UCA’s Dre Matthews to pick up the ball and go the other way for 72 yards.
UCA took a 3-0 off a 36-yard field goal from Hayden Ray, but the rain-soaked day caused a miscue for the Bears.
Lined up at its 2 because of a big punt and Arkansas State bounce, UCA quarterback Breylin Smith lost control of the ball in the end zone and had to fall on it so the Red Wolves wouldn’t get a touchdown off the bobbled snap.
That 3-2 score remained through the end of the first and through nearly the first five minutes of the second until Ray kicked his second field goal of the game on a 42-yard attempt, which he slipped while kicking.
Arkansas State was then able to take the lead on a long scoring drive, which led to a touchdown pass from former Pulaski Academy quarterback Layne Hatcher to NFL draft prospect Jay Adams.
On the Bears’ next drive, Smith was intercepted when Red Wolves defensive back Samy Johnson stepped in front of a pass and took it 60 yards the other way for a touchdown.
Unfortunately for Smith, things didn’t go too well for him through much of the game.
At one point, Smith completed just seven of 26 passes for 90 yards. That was probably attributed to the wet conditions as passes sailed over receivers heads and dropped balls by receivers.
Smith eventually heated up, connecting on 17 of 23 passes for 212 yards from that point on.
Even with the sloppy conditions, Brown didn’t want to make excuses for his team.
“I thought early in the game, we handled the wind and the rain situation a little bit better than Arkansas State,” he said.
“I don’t think either team handled it great. We let a ball slip through our hands and gave up the safety early. We were able to get on top of a field goal where their kicker slipped and we eventually scored. Through the first quarter and a half, we were handling it better.”
But, after the rain let up, the game was played more like it should have played out.
“Once the weather got a little bit clear, they started running their offense, which we knew was explosive,” Brown said of Arkansas State opening the game up to 43-13 with 22 seconds left in the third quarter.
“They have two really dynamic receivers on the outside. Both of those guys are physical and long… Looking back, I think just changing some technique stuff and doing some different things is what hurt us, especially when the weather got to conditions where it was conducive for both football teams.”
Brown said his team did play better when the conditions on the field got better.
“Breylin threw for over 300 yards and Marshun Douglas was a big key in some of that,” he said.
“We were able to do more in the second half than in the first half with our game plan. They were able to run the ball better, which is going to bode well in conditions like that (rain). They beat us in that area and that’s probably what won them the game.”
Arkansas State ran for 103 more yards than UCA and gained 573 yards of total offense to UCA’s 411, but turnovers were also costly for the Bears.
The Red Wolves scored 21 points off UCA turnovers, which doesn’t factor in the safety.
There was a chance for the game to be 29-27, but the turnovers didn’t help the Bears.
UCA stormed back at the beginning of the fourth quarter putting up two scores within four minutes as Smith connected with wide receiver Lujuan Winningham for a touchdown, and then an onside kick was recovered by the Bears.
That recovery led to a halfback pass by Marshun Douglas to Winningham to bring UCA within 16.
The Bears defense stalled a Red Wolves drive and then UCA drove down and almost reached the Arkansas State redzone, but Smith was intercepted for the second time in the game.
The Red Wolves used that drive to cap off the game, scoring a touchdown to lead to the final.
The Bears were banged up in the game as cornerback and potential NFL draft pick Robert Rochell was out with a deep thigh bruise and defensive lineman Nathan Grant was out from an injury last week against North Dakota State.
The tight end group was also depleted due to injuries to Jack Short and Sam Camargo.
Coming into the game, UCA traveled light.
“We traveled five receivers today and they fought their tails off,” Brown said postgame. “We traveled four corners. Our tight end situation depleted real fast, especially when Jack went down. Our guys fought. We have young guys that we recruited that are really good and they have to step up. Their time might come a little quicker than they expect, but we’ve got a lot of football ahead of us.”
Fatigue also seemed to play a factor near the end of the game as Red Wolves receivers got behind the Bears’ secondary several times.
UCA got off lucky several times as balls were dropped by Arkansas State receivers.
UCA has a return meeting with Missouri State in Springfield, Missouri.
The purple Bears won the last meeting in Conway in another sloppy contest that was seemingly a special teams nightmare for UCA.
Part two of the battle of the Bears kicks off at 7 p.m. from Plaster Stadium on the Missouri State campus.
