MAYFLOWER — Early on against Bauxite, the Mayflower Golden Eagles controlled the clock. They just couldn’t stick it in the end zone.
The inefficiency to score touchdowns was Mayflower’s downfall as it lost to Bauxite 22-3 on Friday night at Patrick Stadium.
Mayflower led 3-0 after Alex Stafford kicked a 27-yard field goal with 4:19 left in the first quarter. The field goal came after the Mayflower defense forced Bauxite to turn the ball over on downs at the Mayflower 28.
The Golden Eagles had a golden opportunity to score on their next series of possessions. After forcing a three-and-out, Mayflower was forced to punt. The Miners muffed the punt with the Golden Eagles recovering at the Bauxite 23.
Bauxite’s defense held and forced Mayflower to attempt a 29-yard field goal. However, Stafford’s kick came up just short of the crossbar, leaving the score at 3-0.
Bauxite’s next possession ended in an interception by Mayflower’s Calan Cowdery. Mayflower took over at the Bauxite 41 with 8:22 left in the first half.
Mayflower got the ball inside the Bauxite 5, but quarterback Noah Gailey fumbled and the Miners recovered at their own 5.
On the next play from scrimmage, Bauxite quarterback Marcus Wimberly ran 85 yards to the Mayflower 10-yard line. Two plays later, Wimberly scored on a 5-yard run. Ryan Cantrell kicked the extra point to give the Miners a 7-3 halftime lead.
Bauxite scored two second-half touchdowns to get the win. Wimberly scored on a 25-yard run and a 75-yard run.
Mayflower coach Austin Emerson said the turning point in the game was the fumble that led to Bauxite’s first touchdown.
“That one hurt,” he said. “We were in the red zone four times and couldn’t punch it in. Several of them we were inside the 5 and couldn’t punch it in. That hurt. That lack of getting touchdowns was killing us. But that’s kind of what we’ve done the last few games. We’d get it real close and not be able to punch it in.
“We’ve got to find a way to get it in there.”
Gailey rushed for 57 yards and passed for 45 yards. He also had 10 yards in receiving. He had two tackles and an assist on defense.
Jacob Steven had two solo tackles, including one for a loss, and 11 assisted tackles.
With the loss, Mayflower is 3-5 overall and 2-4 in the 4A-4 conference. It would take a lot of work, including beating undefeated Haskell Harmony Grove and Little Rock Hall in their last two games, for the Golden Eagles to have a shot at the playoffs.
“We needed to win tonight,” Emerson said. “There may be a long shot, but it’s real long.”
Emerson said his team will be playing for pride the last two weeks.
“We’re playing for the seniors,” he said. “We’ve played our butts off the last few weeks.”
