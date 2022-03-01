Regional tournaments advanced Monday night, while a couple are yet to be decided as of this writing Tuesday.
The Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks have earned the Class 1A Region 3 top seed after running through competition at the Region 3 Tournament at Guy-Perkins.
MVE started the tournament with a 62-22 win over Bradford in the opening round, and then beat Wonderview, 49-29, in the semifinals before beating Sacred Heart, 66-36.
Now, the Lady Warhawks will begin the Class 1A State Tournament against Region 4’s fourth seed Emerson in the opening round at 7 p.m. Thursday in Morrilton.
Meanwhile, the Guy-Perkins boys won its third-place game, 79-61, over Nemo Vista on Monday at home to lock up the Region 3 third seed.
The Thunderbirds beat Brinkley, 62-46, in the first round, then followed with an 86-69 loss to Region 3’s top seed Wonderview.
Now, Guy-Perkins begins Class 1A Tournament play against Region 4’s fourth seed Mineral Springs in the opening round at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Wonderview.
At Class 2A, the Quitman girls fell, 57-41, to Bigelow in the Central Regional Tournament at White County Central.
Quitman advanced past the first round with a 55-42 win over Cedar Ridge. Thus, Quitman was to play Salem for the third seed Tuesday afternoon.
The St. Joseph boys have advanced to the Class 2A Central Region finals against Maumelle Charter, which will be played Tuesday evening with the top seed on the line.
The Bulldogs beat Tuckerman, 49-46, and then upset the top seed from the 2-2A Melbourne, 55-39, to advance to the finals.
In Class 3A, both Mayflower girls and boys have advanced to their respective Region 3 finals games, which will be played Tuesday.
The girls began the tournament as the 5-2A’s second seed, beating Central West Helena, 59-36, before upsetting 6-2A’s top seed Episcopal, 54-42, to advance to the finals.
The Lady Eagles played Tuesday evening against Lamar.
On the boys side, the Eagles also beat Central West Helena, 49-31, and then beat Central Arkansas Christian, 59-48, to advance to the finals, where Mayflower played Episcopal for the Region 3 top seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.