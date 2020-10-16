Regular season volleyball concluded Thursday as teams now look to conference and district tournaments in hopes of battling it out in the state tournament.
The Conway Lady Cats knocked off Mt. St. Mary’s in four sets to improve to 12-3 on the year and 11-2 in 6A Central conference play.
Conway dropped the first set 25-19, but then the Lady Cats stormed back, winning the final three sets to take the match.
Conway closed out the match winning sets of 25-19, 25-18 and 25-20.
Laney Kellybrew led the team with 13 kills, while Olivia Wiedower and Abby Masters tied for the team-lead in assists with 18.
Karis Scott finished with three aces and 14 digs, while Madison Holloway recorded two blocks.
The Conway junior varsity team didn’t fare so well as Mt. St. Mary’s junior varsity team, falling in two sets.
MSM took sets of 25-22 and 25-20, dropping Conway junior varsity’s record to 12-2 overall and 10-2.
Peyton Sedlacek finished with seven kills, while Kelnley Jordan dished out 12 assists.
Olivia Harris dished out two aces, while Madison McKoin had five digs and Saniyah Rippond had one block.
The Lady Cats get back into play as they head to 6A Central Conference Tournament play.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers picked up a straight set sweep of the Alma Airdalettes on Thursday at home.
The Lady Panthers took sets of 25-10, 25-14 and 25-19.
Greenbrier will travel Tuesday to Mountain Home.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles fell in straight sets on the road to Van Buren.
Vilonia travels Tuesday to Russellville.
The Conway Christian Lady Eagles also picked up a win over Cotter in five sets.
CCS took the first set 25-9 win before dropping the second and third sets 25-22 and 25-12.
Against the wall, the Lady Eagles stormed back to win the fourth set 25-13 and then captured the fifth-set win 15-12.
