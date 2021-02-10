A full slate of games filled the schedule as district and conference tournaments are on the horizon for high school basketball.
Starting with St. Joseph, Lady Bulldog senior Lilly Hill joined the 1,000-point club as her and the rest of the St. Joseph girls beat Lisa Academy North 40-30 on Tuesday.
Hill, who averages 13 points per game this season, joins fellow Lady Bulldogs who reached this feat: Bridget Moix (1985), Dee Ann Walter (1988), Stephanie Strack (1990), Tracy Moix (1992) Laura Hiegel (1995), Kathleen Hiegel (1997), Lorie Hess (1998) Susan Pasierb (1998), Brittany Hambuchen (2006) Kelsey Davidson (2010) Jessie Moix (2010), and Heather Moix (2012).
The St. Joseph boys found themselves on the losing end to Lisa Academy North with a 58-54 loss.
Conway boys and girls teams split a pair of games to Cabot with the boys dropping their contest 58-55, while the Lady Cats won 66-41.
Conway travels Friday to Fort Smith Northside.
Both Greenbrier teams fell to Russellville with the boys falling 82-56 at home to Russellville, while the Lady Panthers dropped a close one 56-54 to Russellville.
Greenbrier travels Friday to Siloam Springs.
Vilonia picked up a pair of road wins at Mountain Home with the boys winning 44-26, and the Lady Eagles winning 61-56 in overtime.
Vilonia hosts Greenwood on Friday.
Mayflower also scored a pair of wins with the Eagle boys beating Two Rivers 76-52, while the girls won 57-25.
Quitman fell in both boys and girls games as the Bigelow boys scored a 59-50 win, while the Quitman girls fell 58-33.
Quitman hosts Marshall on Friday.
Guy-Perkins split its games against Magnet Cove, with the boys winning 78-75, while the girls won 57-45.
Guy-Perkins travels Friday to South Side (Bee Branch).
