The regular season is winding down for Arkansas high school basketball teams as conference standings are starting to take shape for postseason tournaments.
Friday was a rough night for both Conway teams as the Wampus Cats fell 74-64 at North Little Rock, while the Lady Cats fell 68-58.
Both teams host Cabot on Tuesday.
Greenbrier had road contests at Van Buren and both teams saw losses as the boys fell 58-37, while the Lady Panthers also lost 48-42.
Greenbrier hosts Russellville on Tuesday.
Vilonia racked up a pair of wins over Alma as the boys picked up a 64-46 win over Alma and the Lady Eagles routing the Airedalettes 71-36.
Vilonia travels Tuesday to Mountain Home.
Mayflower picked up a pair of wins over Atkins on Friday as the Eagle boys won 66-37, while the Lady Eagles won 53-41.
Mayflower travels Tuesday to Two Rivers.
The Conway Christian girls fell Friday to Southside (Bee Branch) 48-39.
Conway Christian hosts Lisa Academy North on Tuesday.
St. Joseph went 1-2 over the weekend with both boys and girls teams getting swept at Bigelow, while the St. Joseph boys beat Marshall 59-18 on Saturday.
The Quitman boys fell 96-94 to Maumelle Charter on Friday, while it travels Tuesday to Bigelow.
The Guy-Perkins boys fell 53-52 to Dardenelle on Friday.
