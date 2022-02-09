Conference play was hot and heavy Tuesday as the regular season nears its end.
The nationally-ranked No. 11 (ESPN)/No. 14 (MaxPreps) Conway Lady Cats moved to 22-1 on the season and an 8-0 record in 6A Central play with an 81-53 win over Cabot on the road Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Conway boys lost to the Cabot Panthers 65-60 on the road Tuesday. The Wampus Cats dropped to 11-10 on the season and 2-6 in conference play with a little under three weeks left in the regular season.
Both Conway teams play pivotal games against Fort Smith Northside on Friday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
Russellville earned a sweep of the Greenbrier Panthers boys and girls basketball teams with a pair of home wins.
The Panther girls came up just short in a 56-52 loss, while the boys fell 55-44. The girls’ record fell to 13-7 overall and 4-4 in the 5A West, while the boys fell to 11-10 overall and 2-6 in conference play.
Greenbrier hosts Siloam Springs on Friday.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles scored a 60-32 victory over Mountain Home to improve to 17-4 on the season and 7-2 in conference play.
The Vilonia boys picked up a 53-21 win over the Mountain Home boys, improving to a 14-8 record on the season and 8-1 in conference play.
Vilonia will travel Friday to Greenwood.
The Mayflower boys picked up a 78-47 win at home over Two Rivers to improve to 19-6 on the season and 11-2 in Class 5-3A play.
Conway Christian split a pair of games at Lisa Academy North with the boys falling 82-46, while the girls won 56-22.
The boys fell to 3-17 on the season and 3-13 in conference play, while the girls improved to 15-10 on the year and 11-5 in conference play.
The Quitman Bulldogs boys basketball team narrowly missed a win as it fell 52-50 at home against Bigelow to fall to 9-15 on the season and 6-10 overall.
The Bigelow girls also scored a 42-32 win over Quitman, falling to 22-3 on the season and 14-2 in conference play.
Quitman hosts Mt. Vernon-Enola on Friday.
St. Joseph also split games Tuesday at Sacred Heart. The boys came away with a 43-30 win over Sacred Heart, while the girls lost 73-57.
The boys record improves to 20-3 on the year and 13-2 in conference play, while the girls fall to 5-18 on the year and 4-11 in conference play.
The Guy-Perkins boys basketball team scored a 61-45 win at White County Central to improve to 18-8 on the season and 9-2 in conference play.
Guy-Perkins rounds out the regular season Friday with a home contest against South Side (Bee Branch).
The girls fell 48-34 to White County Central to fall to 11-13 on the season and 5-6 in conference play.
The Guy-Perkins girls also round out the regular season against South Side.
The Mt. Vernon-Enola boys basketball team fell 69-50 at home to West Side to fall to 11-14 on the season and 6-6 in conference play.
MVE ends its regular season Friday at Quitman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.