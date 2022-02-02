Postseason tournaments are on the way, which means seeding will soon take place for each.
Several teams were without games Tuesday, however.
The Conway Lady Cats kept their winning streak to seven Tuesday, beating Little Rock Southwest, 60-19, on the road.
Both Conway teams host North Little Rock on Friday.
A long road trip Tuesday for Greenbrier to Siloam Springs had a longer return back home with both boys and girls teams getting a loss.
The girls fell 51-42, while the boys lost 41-26.
Greenbrier returns home to take on Van Buren on Friday.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles lost their second of their last three games, losing to Greenwood 56-51 at home.
Both Vilonia teams head Friday to Alma.
The Mayflower boys picked up a 60-46 win over Dover and will travel Friday to Atkins.
Conway Christian and St. Joseph basketball split games Tuesday at Conway Christian.
The St. Joseph boys won 68-29, while the CCS girls beat the Lady Bulldogs 50-33.
CCS travels Friday to South Side (Bee Branch), while St. Joseph travels Friday to Bigelow.
The Quitman girls beat Lisa Academy North, 92-14, on the road, while the boys fell 55-52 at LAN.
Quitman travels Friday to Maumelle Charter.
The Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks scored a 60-39 win over Guy-Perkins on Tuesday.
Mt. Vernon-Enola travels Thursday to Rural Special, while Guy-Perkins hosts Scranton on Friday.
