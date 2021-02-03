Conference games are winding down as several area teams were back in action Tuesday.
It was a St. Joseph sweep over intra-city rival Conway Christian as the Bulldogs boys defeated the Eagles boys 72-33 at the St. Joseph’s Family Activities Center.
The girls game preceded the boys game with the St. Joseph girls picking up a 63-54 win over the CCS girls.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers rallied from 16 points down at halftime to pick up a 50-44 win over Mountain Home.
Greenbrier travels Friday to Van Buren.
The boys game was not played.
Both Mayflower boys and girls teams earned a sweep at Dover with the boys picking up a 67-37 win and the girls won 54-50.
The Quitman boys fell 62-51 Tuesday to Lisa Academy North.
Quitman hosts Maumelle Charter on Friday.
Guy-Perkins split a pair of games Monday as the boys beat Western Yell County 81-48, while the girls lost 61-52.
Guy-Perkins travels Friday to Dardanelle.
Mt. Vernon-Enola split a pair of games against Wonderview with the MVE boys fell 52-39, while the girls won 65-32.
Mt. Vernon-Enola travels Feb. 9 to West Side.
