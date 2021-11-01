The Central Arkansas men's soccer team fell in extra time, 1-0, to Lipscomb on Saturday night. The loss still gives the Bears a share of the ASUN regular season title.
A slow match from the very start as both teams traded chances, but nothing falling for either side. Karim Diao and Ole Kjoerholt came closest for the Bears.
Zach Schawl made multiple great saves to keep Lipscomb out late in the second half.
It wasn't until the 98th minute that Lipscomb broke the deadlock with a low cross met by a sliding attacker.
The loss puts the Bears at the two seed for the ASUN Championships. Central Arkansas hosts a first round match between FGCU and Bellarmine before playing the winner Nov. 7 at the Bill Stephens Complex.
Volleyball
Central Arkansas volleyball dropped its return to the Prince Center as it fell to Lipscomb, 3-0.
The Sugar Bears hit the ball phenomenally as they posted a .295 hitting percentage, but could not muster enough as they fell to the high-powered Bison offense. Leading the charge for UCA was junior Alexis Stumbough, who showed out with a double-double as she posted 17 kills and 11 digs. Stumbough fell second in team digs with that number as sophomore Lexie Gregory led the defense with 13 digs.
Next, the Sugar Bears head to Kentucky for a two-day, two-match road trip as they face Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky. UCA meets the Knights at 5 p.m. Friday in Louisville and then battles the Colonels at 3 p.m. Saturday in Richmond, Kentucky.
Women’s Soccer
The Central Arkansas women's soccer team had its season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion, falling in overtime of the quarterfinals of the ASUN Championship to Kennesaw State Friday. After falling down 2-0, the Bears rallied back to take a 3-2 lead before eventually succumbing in extra time.
Emma Hawkins scored the first two goals for the Bears, knotting the match at two goals aside. With her first score, she took solo control of UCA's single-season record for points scored, ending the match with 37. She also tied the single-season record for goals scored, netting her 15th goal of the year in the 62nd minute.
The first half was a back-and-forth affair that saw both teams get opportunities throughout. Each team took ten shots in the first 45 minutes, with Kennesaw finally scoring first with just over 20 seconds in the first stanza.
After allowing another goal in the 58th minute, the Bears kicked it into high gear, desperate to continue their season. Hawkins answered with UCA's first goal of the match 64 seconds later, trimming the deficit to one. The all-conference first team forward tallied the latter half of her brace three minutes after that, tying the game. Gibson continued the offensive onslaught with her score five minutes after that, completely shifting the momentum from an 0-2 hole to a 3-2 lead in eight minutes and 45 seconds.
Both teams continued to threaten as defenses tightened, each team trying to swing the momentum further. Macie Rainwater scored her third goal of the match to even the match again in the 81st minute, setting up the overtime. Once in the extra period, the Owls captured the win in the 94th minute.
Central Arkansas ends its season at 9-9 overall, finishing 6-3 in its first season in the ASUN Conference.
Cross Country
The University of Arkansas Bears cross country team traveled Saturday to Orlando, Florida, for the ASUN Conference Championships at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Racing against the best students throughout the conference, Sara Steimel led the women's team and Julian Haessner led the men's team. The women's team placed 6th out of 12 teams and the men's team placed seventh out of 12 teams.
Out of 98 runners, Sara Steimel led the women's team in 18th with a time of 17:52.3.
Out of 98 runners, Julian Haessner led the men's team in the 8K with a time of 25:42.5 placing 42nd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.