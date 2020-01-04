Last week, I tackled some of my memorable moments of the last decade with local teams.
Faulkner County teams have had a lot of success in the 2010s and hopefully more success will come in the 2020s.
But as I stated last week, I wanted to tackle more national sports events that are memorable to me.
As a Chicago Bulls, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Blackhawks fan of the major four sports, only the Cubs and Blackhawks have seen success in the 2010s.
For the Cowboys and Bulls, it hasn’t been since the 1990s that either team saw a championship.
But for the Blackhawks, the early 2010s saw the team build a dynasty, winning three Stanley Cups in the decade.
Since the final title, the Blackhawks have been on a downward spiral and are trying to build around aging stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.
As for the Cubs, the decade began with some of the worst seasons the team has endured in its history, but by 2015, the team was one step away from the World Series and finally captured the elusive title that evaded them for 108 years in 2016 by coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the series to the Cleveland Indians.
What a World Series that was for me and fellow Cub fans.
My friends that didn’t seem to care about baseball were talking about that World Series as the Cubs and Indians held the two longest title droughts in the MLB.
In 2017, I made my first trip to Wrigley Field and Chicago and it was a trip I will remember for the rest of my life.
But, now onto other things I remember.
In the 2010s, we saw underdog and No.16-seeded UMBC take down No.1-seeded Virginia, which was the first time a 16 seed has pulled off that feat.
The “Minneapolis Miracle” where Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs pulled down a Case Keenum pass, while jumping over a New Orleans Saints tackler and racing to the end zone to win the game and advance in the playoffs as time expired.
Then, there’s the subsequent blatant pass interference call in last year’s NFC Championship game that prevented the Saints from facing off against Tom Brady and the Patriots in last year’s Super Bowl.
I bet the Saints and their fans are ready for the 2020s as this year’s team has a good shot at returning to the big game.
In 2018, there was Loyola-Chicago that brought Sister Jean to the forefront.
Clemson finally taking down behemoth Alabama in the 2017 National Championship Game.
Final game feats from retiring legends as NBA and Laker great Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in his final game and New York Yankee great Derek Jeter hitting a walk-off single in his final game at Yankee Stadium.
The Patriots coming back from a 28-3 deficit to hoist the Super Bowl LI trophy. Sorry Falcons fans.
American Pharoah winning the triple crown in horse racing for the first time in over 30 years.
One of the greatest 3-point shooters of all-time, Ray Allen hitting a three with a little more than five seconds left to tie the game and avoid losing the NBA Finals to the Spurs in 2013.
The interception by Malcolm Butler for the Patriots to snatch victory away from the Seattle Seahawks that will forever bring questions as to why the Seahawks didn’t let MarShawn Lynch carry the ball from the 1-yard line.
The Iron Bowl’s kick-six as Auburn’s Chris Davis returned a missed Alabama field goal from 109 yards to beat the Crimson Tide.
And, Tiger Woods winning the Masters in 2019 after a disastrous decade.
There are simply too many to name.
The U.S. Women’s soccer team was phenomenal in the 2010s.
Here’s to another wonderful decade of sports to bring numerous memories to the 2020s on both a national and local stage.
