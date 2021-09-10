“Where were you on Sept. 11?”
It’s a question that has been asked countless times as we navigate through our lives and enter new workplaces, friend groups, churches, neighbors, etc.
We’ve had these conversations at the Log Cabin every year this comes up as new coworkers enter the fold.
For those of us old enough to remember the events of that day, it’s a chilling reminder that our nation isn’t just within the boundaries of the different coastlines.
We are now 20 years removed after our nation was attacked on our own soil and it doesn’t make it any easier to process what went down that day.
Our nation forever changed that day.
For me, some of this will be a repeat of a column I wrote last year with sprinkles of new information.
The span of Sept. 9 through the 11 has always had significance in my life.
Prior to Sept. 11, it was just the 9th and 10th.
My best friend growing up was born a little less than a month after me on Sept. 9.
My parents were married Sept. 10, 1988, and celebrated their 33rd year together on Friday.
My wife was born Sept. 9 a year after I was born.
And then, that fateful day in 2001, Sept. 11 entered as a day that will always be remembered along with those other two.
By the time Sept. 11, 2001, rolled around, I was a 10-year-old in fourth grade at Alice Pittman Elementary in Springfield, Missouri.
School hadn’t been underway for an hour yet when the first plane hit.
Honestly, as elementary students, we didn’t have a clue as to what happened.
Of course, 20 years later, my memory is foggy on whether classmates were checked out of class.
None of our teachers said anything about what happened that day. I was oblivious, as I’m sure many of my classmates were.
The first I heard of what was going on was in our GMC Safari van when my dad had picked me up from school.
We headed to Glendale High School to pick up my older sister and her friend that lived a couple streets away from us.
The radio was tuned into a new report about the events.
As I stated last year, I knew the events of the day were horrific, but I didn’t understand the magnitude of how horrific.
Looking back at photos and videos of what happened, my heart sinks. I’m horrified of watching the planes crash into buildings. It’s gut-wrenching.
The impact was felt and for many continues to be felt.
Movies that once showed the World Trade Center in New York had scenes edited out when shown on TV, or images of the buildings were digitally removed, while some films, which contained shots of the building were delayed or canceled.
One such example is “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”.
Macaulay Culkin’s character Kevin is once again separated with his family as he boards the wrong flight.
Kevin is seen taking in the city, which includes a scene where arrives at and goes to the top of one of the WTC buildings.
For many years, this scene was removed from TV airings until it was recently added in.
Wikipedia has a list of other changes that were made to both TV shows and movies because of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Many things were canceled and of course, sporting events were postponed.
Sports were not important in the days after, but soon seemed to be the thing that brought everyone together.
Hopefully none of us will have to see another day like that in our lives.
