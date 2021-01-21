This is a column I wish I did not have to write, but I wanted to reflect on the life of Mike Harrison.
Mike passed away recently at the age of 69.
I wrote a similar column in 2018 about the passing of longtime Log Cabin Democrat sportswriter David McCollum. David and Mike were two gentlemen that I got the privilege to know through my love of sports.
David wrote about sports. Mike talked about sports. Over the years, I came to consider both of them friends.
I’ll have to admit that I was also a little jealous of them. You see, I love what I do for a living, but those two guys got to do what they love.
Both of those guys had a gift, a rare gift, to engage the reader or listener in whatever event they were covering.
And for Mike, it was not just the ball games. He created the Arkansas Sports Club, over a decade ago. It would meet monthly at lunch and feature a speaker, usually a retired coach or player.
The meetings were always a lot fun. There was no telling who would show up. Mike was always quick to go overboard in his effusive praise of those in the audience.
Mike would always open with a prayer, and lift up those who were hurting or in need.
A native of Quitman, Mike called Conway home for most of his life. However, he was no stranger to all of Central Arkansas, and really the entire state.
Mike loved the Lord and he loved his family, especially his wife Elaine and their son Josh.
Beyond that, his passion was sports, and more specifically, sports broadcasting.
He founded the Creative Sports Network in 1977, and in 1982 became owner of his own radio station, KASR 92.7 FM, to broadcast games.
The station would pick up NFL or MLB game feeds to fill airtime, but local teams, coaches and players are what really drove Mike.
He broadcast over 6,000 games in his career, from high school to college to pro. I guarantee that he could recall something about each and every one.
And because he could not be everywhere at once, MIke got a lot of other people started in the business, including his son Josh.
Mike was laid to rest a few days ago, back home in Quitman, at an outdoor graveside service.
A lot of regulars from the Sports Club were there.
His nephew and another gentleman played guitars and sang a hymn to open the service.
To close it out, his nephew wiped away a few tears and told us the final song was one that Mike requested. It was short, so they were going to play it twice.
He instructed the crowd that the two of them would sing it first, then the rest of us would join in the second go round.
I immediately felt a quick little sense of dread, as I was not really raised singing hymns so I don’t know the words to many. Plus, I can’t carry a tune in a bucket.
But a big smile quickly came over my face when they said Mike had requested, “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” I know the words to that one.
Mike always knew how to put a person at ease, even from the afterlife.
So I, along with everyone else there that day, lifted Mike up, one final time.
