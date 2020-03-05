Sonny Ingram has been called the best amateur fighter to ever come from Arkansas.
James “Sonny” Ingram was born in Vilonia in 1930 to Kalb and Eva Ingram.
He moved to North Little Rock in his early teens where he learned to box at the local boys club.
Legend has it he traded some baseball cards for his first pair of used boxing gloves.
Known as “the boy with the golden shoes,” he was the Arkansas AAU middleweight champ from 1949 to 1952 and again in 1955.
He fought all over the country, including Chicago, where was named the outstanding light heavyweight as well as receiving the sportsmanship award at the prestigious Western Tournament of Champions.
He also excelled at both the state and national Golden Gloves.
He was named the outstanding fighter at the Mid-South Golden Gloves in 1950, 1952 and 1955.
He won that distinction nationally in 1954 in San Diego.
And just in case anyone doubted his toughness, he joined the U.S. Marines and won their 1954 World Wide Middleweight Championship.
During his time in the service, he had the opportunity to spar with light heavyweight champ Archie Moore.
He ended his amateur career with over 100 wins, most by knockout, against only 14 defeats.
A May 1958 article in the Arkansas Democrat, written by future Log Cabin Democrat columnist Fred Petrucelli, detailed how Ingram was planning on finally turning pro.
In June of 1959, Ingram fought professionally in front of about 3,000 spectators in Little Rock’s Robinson Auditorium.
On July 23, 1959, War Memorial Stadium was home to boxing for the only time in that venue’s storied history.
Four bouts were held that day, including Ingram defeating Jimmy Gilliard in the third round with a TKO.
Ingram had decided to start fighting for money because he wanted to earn enough to start an engraving business.
He was successful, retiring in 1959 with a perfect 6-0 record and winnings of about $2,500.
Despite taking off the gloves, Ingram stayed involved with pugilism, coaching countless youth at the North Little Rock Boys Club.
He also judged boxing matches, including the 2003 WBA Junior Flyweight World Championship bout.
Ingram did indeed use the money he earned boxing to open up his engraving and trophy shop in North Little Rock.
He was in the business for over half a century, and I hear he earned a reputation as one of the best around.
Ingram was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2003.
I’ve had the wonderful opportunity to meet many of the great Arkansas sports figures of the past half century.
Sonny Ingram was one of my favorites.
I would often stop by his store on Main Street to say hello when I was in NLR.
By then, his shop was old and had seen its better days.
It was sort of like Ingram himself, who was in his 70s.
But I guarantee that even at his advanced age, you could tell that you did not want to mess with that old man.
He passed away on January 3, 2017, at the age of 86.
