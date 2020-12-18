Because I touched on conference realignment last week that has come up within the last couple of months, I wanted to revisit an old column I’ve written.
In 2018, the University of Central Arkansas men’s soccer team joined the Sun Belt Conference, which left me pondering whether a full move across all sports to the Sun Belt could be on the horizon.
With talks of UCA heading to the Atlantic Sun along with Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin potentially heading to the Western Athletic Conference, many have asked the question about a move to the Football Bowl Subdivision for the ASUN and WAC.
Right now, I would venture to guess there are probably prospects to one day get there for both conferences, but I can’t see that happening just yet at least for the ASUN.
Quickly to update on what has transpired since last week’s column, the SFA Board of Regents on Thursday allowed for negotiations to move forward for SFA’s potential move to the WAC, but nothing has been set in stone just yet.
Both SFA and the WAC will have to come to terms before SFA accepts the invite, which if it does, SFA will officially become a member of the WAC on July 1, 2022.
I have not seen any other update from the other Southland Texas schools as of this writing Friday.
So, if FBS is what the WAC has in mind, a move to FBS means that schools will have to meet the criteria of an FBS school.
When I wrote my column in 2018, perhaps the biggest issue that UCA would have to climb would be to have an average of at least 15,000 in paid or actual attendance for a two-year rolling period.
That is something that UCA couldn’t do in a non-pandemic 2019.
Then, for those Texas FBS schools, all except Lamar would have to expand their stadium seating capacity as Sam Houston State’s Bowers Stadium has a capacity of 14,000; SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium has a capacity of 14,575; and ACU’s new as of 2017 Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium has a capacity of 12,000.
All three certainly have space to allow for increased stadium capacity, but that in turn costs money to make stadium improvements.
Lamar’s Provost Umphrey Stadium sits at 16,000, which would mean Lamar would nearly have to sell out every game to reach that threshold.
During Lamar’s 2018 season where it went 7-5 and made a trip to the FCS playoffs, that cracked 8,000 people in attendance just once.
Then, when you look at Estes Stadium at UCA, not much has changed since that column.
I wrote, “For whatever reason, whether it be hunter or other instances, people don’t make it to games.”
It rang true in 2018, and it rang true in 2019, especially as UCA hosted a playoff game.
UCA’s 2019 home playoff game against Illinois State was the Bears’ lowest attended game.
A lot of the attendance drop off has a lot to do with hunting season and the weather getting cooler.
Regardless, UCA can’t maintain a two-year period of 15,000 people as attendance has gone from a peak of 11,000-plus to barely over 5,000 by season’s end.
So, strictly speaking from an observer of UCA athletics, I do not see UCA’s potential move to the ASUN as a move to the FBS.
I also see it hard for the SLC Texas schools to move up to the FBS level at this time.
Maybe the reformed WAC and ASUN will eventually move into that position to make a move up, but I don’t see it right now.
