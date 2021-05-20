Both Conway boys soccer and softball are in pursuit of the 2021 Class 6A State Championship in their respective sports.
Both teams will have back-to-back games in Benton as softball plays Bentonville at 1 p.m., while boys soccer plays Springdale at 4 p.m. with both games occurring in Benton, the site of this year’s state title games.
So, how did these Conway teams get to this point?
Starting with the boys soccer team, the Wampus Cats compiled a 16-1-4 record this season with the only loss coming in conference play to 6A Central runner-up Fort Smith Northside on April 1 in Fort Smith.
The Wampus Cats got their revenge on the Grizzlies on April 27 in a 3-0 win at home, which placed Conway in a first-place tie with Northside.
Conway then beat Little Rock Central and Bryant to close out the regular season with a 5-0 win over Central and a 6-0 win over Bryant to grab the 6A Central crown.
As a whole, the Wampus Cats posted nine shutouts this season on their way to a conference title.
Conway’s conference championship allowed the Wampus Cats to sit out the first round and awaited Bentonville as the Wampus Cats won, 3-2, before knocking off the 6A West top-seeded Har-Ber to make it to the 6A state championship game.
They’ll head down to Benton to face the 6A West runner-up Springdale.
The Bulldogs posted a 10-5-2 record this season, while dropping their first three games.
After those three losses, it took nine games — seven wins, two ties — for Springdale to lose again.
More recently, the Bulldogs lost to Bentonville, 1-0, on April 27.
Conway and Springdale and meet at 4 p.m. Friday in Benton.
The Conway softball team finished third in the 6A Central, posting a 10-4 conference record and a 23-7 record overall.
The Lady Cats took conference losses to North Little Rock, Bryant twice and Cabot.
Conway ended the regular season with a 13-3 loss to Bryant, but got hot in the state tournament, beating 6A West fifth-seeded Har-Ber, 5-4, in the opening round of the Class 6A State Tournament, before beating 6A West second-seeded Rogers 4-3.
The Lady Cats took the rubber match, 9-1, against Cabot after splitting the regular season series to make it to the championship game.
Facing Conway in the state title game is the top seed from the 6A West Bentonville.
Bentonville lost three games all season, accumulating a 25-3 record.
Conway and Bentonville met April 10 at Bentonville with the Lady Cats losing 12-0.
These two teams meet once again at 1 p.m. Friday in Benton.
