More than a decade after winning the final major local Arkansas Derby prep, trainer Mac Robertson will try to capture the first when he sends out Martini Blu, a sharp winner of his only career start, in the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes for 3 year olds Jan. 22 at Oaklawn.
The 1-mile Smarty Jones is Oaklawn’s first of four Kentucky Derby points races and highlights the opening-day nine race program. Probable post time for the Smarty Jones, which goes as the eighth race, is 4:11 p.m. (Central). It is the first of 33 scheduled stakes races during the 57-day meeting that ends May 1.
The Smarty Jones will offer 17 points (10-4-2-1) to the top four finishers, respectively, toward starting eligibility for the Kentucky Derby. Oaklawn’s Kentucky Derby points series continues with the $750,000 Southwest Stakes (G3) Feb. 15, $1 million Rebel Stakes (G2) March 13 and the $1 million Arkansas Derby (G1) April 10.
Post positions for the Smarty Jones were drawn, with Martini Blu among the seven horses entered. Robertson sprang an upset in the 2009 Rebel with late-running Win Willy (56-1) and Martini Blu will represent the trainer’s second Smarty Jones starter after Stormy Holiday finished fourth in 2013.
Martini Blu, a son of Maclean’s Music, already owns a victory around two turns after winning his Dec. 27 career debut at Hawthorne by five and one-fourth lengths when under the care of Robertson’s father, trainer Hugh Robertson. Martini Blu, who stalked the leader, covered a mile and 70 yards in 1:42.70 over a fast track to earn a Beyer Speed Figure of 64.
Robertson said Martini Blu was green-lighted for the Smarty Jones after working a half-mile in 0:49.80 over a fast track Thursday morning at Oaklawn. He had previously been breezing at Hawthorne.
A $40,000 Keeneland September Yearling Sale purchase in 2019, Martini Blu is owned by Robertson’s longtime client, Novogratz Racing Stables Inc. (Joseph Novogratz). Robertson and Novogratz also campaign multiple stakes winner Amy’s Challenge, who is scheduled to make her 2021 debut in the $150,000 American Beauty Stakes for older female sprinters Jan. 30 at Oaklawn.
The projected Smarty Jones field from the rail out: Martini Blu, Francisco Arrieta to ride, 115 pounds; Lawlessness, David Cohen, 115; Cowan, Ricardo Santana Jr., 115; Big Thorn, David Cabrera, 117; Hardly Swayed, Martin Garcia, 115; Moonlite Strike, Joe Talamo, 115; and Caddo River, Florent Geroux, 115.
Cowan and Big Thorn are trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen, who won the 2020 Smarty Jones with Gold Street. Cowan finished a fast-closing second in the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (G2) Nov. 6 at Keeneland and completed his 2-year-old campaign with a runner-up finish in the $200,000 Springboard Mile Dec. 18 at Remington Park.
Caddo River exits a powerful front-running maiden special weights victory Nov. 15 at Churchill Downs for trainer Brad Cox and breeder/owner John Ed Anthony of Hot Springs.
Chasing 4,000
Ken Tohill enters 2021 chasing a career milestone. That chase begins at Oaklawn, where the veteran jockey will be riding regularly for the second time after winning 22 races from 172 mounts in 2014 to tie for seventh in the standings.
According to Equibase, racing’s official data gathering organization, Tohill, 57, entered Saturday with 3,928 career victories to rank 84th in North American history. Only 77 riders in North American history, through Friday, had reached 4,000, according to Equibase.
Tohill rode his first winner in 1979 and has been a fixture in New Mexico, Iowa and northern California (the back yard of all-time North American kingpin Russell Baze), consistently ranking among the top 100 riders nationally in victories since 2004. He won a career-high 221 races in 2005 to finish 20th nationally.
Tohill said his return to Oaklawn coincides with COVID-19 restrictions, which continues to shutter racing in New Mexico. He rode nine winners at the recently concluded Remington Park meeting.
Tohill is named on two horses Jan. 22 (opening day) – All Shacked Up in the first race for 2015 Oaklawn leading trainer Chris Hartman and Five Star Moon in the fourth race for trainer Tim Martin. Tohill rode 15 of his winners at the 2014 Oaklawn meeting for Hartman.
Tohill said he doesn’t know where he’ll ride after the Oaklawn meet ends May 1, adding there are no thoughts of retirement, especially since he’s poised to reach a career milestone in 2021.
Tohill is represented at Oaklawn by agent Joe Santos. Tohill’s only other Oaklawn mount came in 2009 aboard Kick On, who finished 11th in the $250,000 Southwest Stakes (G3) for 3 year olds. Alsvid, the Hartman-trained millionaire sprinter, and multiple stakes winner Mr. Trieste are among Tohill’s top career mounts.
Finish Lines
Exercise rider Fernando Espinoza has recently started galloping horses at Oaklawn for trainer Brad Cox. Espinoza has regularly galloped champion Monomoy Girl, who is scheduled to make her 2021 debut in the $250,000 Bayakoa Stakes (G3) for older fillies and mares at 1 1/16 miles Feb. 15. Cox trains Monomoy Girl. … Riding newcomer Rocco Bowen is named on four horses Jan. 22 (opening day), including two for trainer Paul Holthus of Hot Springs. … Jockey Travis Wales, who is named on one horse opening day, has 978 career victories, according to Equibase, racing’s official data gathering organization. … Post positions were to be drawn Saturday for the $150,000 Fifth Season Stakes for older horses and the $150,000 Pippin Stakes for older fillies and mares. Both mile races are Jan. 23.
