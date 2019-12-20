University of Central Arkansas' Robert Rochell brought home two FCS All-America honors this week.
Rochell, a 6-foot-2, 176-pound junior cornerback from Shreveport, Louisiana (Fair Park High School), was named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and was a third-team selection by STATS FCS.
Rochell, a two-year starter for the Bears and a first-team All-Southland Conference selection, led the conference with five interceptions and was second in pass breakups with 11.
Rochell finished the season with 44 total tackles, including 37 solo stops.
He also had 2.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
Rochell helped the Bears to their third season of at least nine victories (9-4) in the past four and their third FCS Playoff appearance over the past four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.