University of Central Arkansas cornerback Robert Rochell and wide receiver Tyler Hudson were named to the 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS All-America first team Monday.
Rochell, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback from Shreveport, Louisiana, was drafted last week in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Rams, one of just five FSC players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Rochell is a two-time FCS All-American and a two-time All-Southland Conference selection who also participated in the prestigious Reese's Senior Bowl.
In seven games last fall, Rochell totaled 27 tackles (19 solos) and had three pass breakups, a forced fumble and fumble recovery that he returned 35 yards for a touchdown against UAB.
For his career, Rochell had 104 career tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, along with 28 pass breakups and 10 interceptions, with three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Rochell was also named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award given annually to the top defensive player at the FCS level.
Rochell was UCA's highest NFL draft pick in school history, going as the No. 130 selection overall, and was the first Southland Conference player drafted since 2018.
Hudson, a sophomore receiver from Spring, Texas, had 50 receptions for 845 yards (16.9 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns in UCA's nine games last fall.
He added 15 punt returns for 119 yards and another touchdown.
He had four 100-yard receiving games, including 12 catches for 154 yards against FBS Arkansas State.
In his two years at UCA, Hudson has 105 receptions for 1,820 yards and 19 touchdowns, as well as 30 punt returns for 172 yards and a touchdown.
Hudson was the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year in 2019 and was named a freshman All-American, and was an All-SLC selection this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.