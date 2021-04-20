University of Central Arkansas cornerback Robert Rochell was named one of 18 finalists for the Stats Perform FCS Buck Buchanan Award on Monday.
Rochell, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback from Shreveport, Louisiana, was an FCS All-American and a two-time All-Southland Conference selection who is expected to be selected in next week's NFL Draft.
He was also invited to the prestigious Reese's Senior Bowl.
In seven games last fall, Rochell totaled 27 tackles (19 solos) and had three pass breakups, a forced fumble and fumble recovery that he returned 35 yards for a touchdown against UAB.
For his career, Rochell has 104 career tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, along with 28 pass breakups and 10 interceptions, with three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
The Buck Buchanan Award is presented to the national defensive player of the year in college football's Division I championship subdivision.
The award is named for the legendary defensive end and in its 26th season.
Past winners such as Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis, Jared Allen, Arthur Moats and Kyle Emanuel have moved onto outstanding NFL careers.
A 40-member national media panel will select the winner from the unprecedented 2020-21 season, which has spanned the fall and spring semesters.
The recipient will be announced May 15.
Wide receiver Tyler Hudson was named one of 16 finalists for the Stats Perform FCS Walter Payton Award for 2 p.m. on Monday.
Hudson, a sophomore receiver from Spring, Texas (Klein Oak High School), had 50 receptions for 845 yards (16.9 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns in UCA's nine games last fall.
He added 15 punt returns for 119 yards and another touchdown. He had four 100-yard receiving games, including 12 catches for 154 yards against FBS Arkansas State.
In his two years at UCA, Hudson has 105 receptions for 1,820 yards and 19 touchdowns, as well as 30 punt returns for 172 yards and a touchdown.
Hudson was the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year in 2019 and was named a freshman All-American by Hero Sports.
Sixteen finalists were announced Monday for the award, which is presented to the national offensive player of the year in college football's Division I subdivision.
The Payton Award, named for the legendary running back and in its 34th season, has served as a stepping-stone for such NFL players as Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo and Cooper Kupp.
A 40-member national media panel will select the winner from the unprecedented 2020-21 season, which has spanned the fall and spring semesters.
The recipient will be announced May 15.
