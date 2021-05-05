Since University of Central Arkansas cornerback Robert Rochell was selected 130th overall by the Los Angeles Rams in last Saturday’s NFL Draft, the general consensus is that the pick has been well received.
Fans and experts alike have weighed in on the selection and one will be hard-pressed to find negative comments about the selection.
Various articles on The Athletic grade the Rams’ fourth-round pick Rochell being a player with high upside.
The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue said, “This is a pick I am very, very interested in. Rochell has a great frame and has a TON of potential upside because of his high athleticism, speed and reactive traits.”
Rodrigue, in a separate article, also said the Rochell pick “is one of my favorites of the Rams’ draft… He’s coverage-versatile with highly athletic traits and intangibles. It would be a great pick if he can develop similarly to [Darious] Williams.”
Rochell was projected as early as a third-round pick, but according to Rodrigue in yet another article, “the consensus in the war room was that if Rochell was not a small-school prospect, he would not have made it past the second round.”
The Rams are obviously high on this selection as Rodrigue notes that Williams could be on his way out of Los Angeles after this upcoming season because he is due for free agency.
Rodrigue also states that Rochell will be the Rams’ No. 4 corner, playing behind one of the game’s best Jalen Ramsey, Williams and David Long, Jr.
With pro day results of a 4.39 40-yard dash, a 6.83 in the three-cone drill, a 4.08 shuttle, a vertical of 43 inches and a broad jump of 11-1 inches, it’s easy to see why the Rams fell in love with Rochell.
Rochell’s selection garners him as the highest draft pick to come out of UCA, while also being picked higher than any University of Arkansas player.
UCA’s previous highest selection was defensive end Larry Hart, who was drafted 143rd overall in the 2010 draft, while Arkansas’ Jonathan Marshall was selected 207th overall by the New York Jets.
Perusing social media, especially on Twitter searching @RamsNFL, one can view video from Rochell’s perspective after getting the call from the Rams and from Rams coach Sean McVay’s perspective when talking with Rochell.
In Rochell’s video, he starts out on the phone, pulls the phone down and hangs up, turns to his left and calmly says, “I’m fixing to go.” His friends and family surrounding him jump and scream for joy.
From McVay’s perspective, you get to hear the Rams head man say, “Robert. Hey, congratulations, this is coach McVay with the Rams… This is a special day. Enjoy that with them. We’re really excited to be able to get you on board with us and can’t wait to go to work. But, enjoy this with your family. You’ve earned it. We’ll get back to work after you enjoy today… Congratulations! I’m going to have some of our defensive coaches give you a call, but you’ve earned this, and I’m really happy for you, buddy.”
Rochell will join former UCA teammates George Odum, who was an all-pro special teamer with the Indianapolis Colts last season and Tre Smith, who recently signed with the Houston Texans, in the NFL.
