Little Rock Parkview senior-to-be quarterback Landon Rogers on Thursday became the third football prospect verbally committed to sign a 2021 letter of intent with the University of Arkansas.
On Twitter on Thursday, Rogers, 6-5, 215, tweeted of committing to new Coach Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks after being recruited by several schools, including Houston, Kansas and North Texas.
His tweet: “Making this decision was tough but with that being said I’m committed to the University of Arkansas.”
Previously seniors-to-be offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 290 of Wynne, and linebacker Marco Avant, 6-3, 212 of Jonesboro, have verbally committed to sign 2021 letters of intent with the Razorbacks.
Verbal commitments are non-binding until letters of intent are signed either in next December’s early signing period for 2021 or the 2021 spring signing period that begins next April.
2021 Arkansas verbal football commitments:
Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview
Terry Wells, OL, 6-5, 290, Wynne
Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro
