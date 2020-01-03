Ron Hill recently finished up his 51st season of coaching youth football here in Conway.
A few years back, my son played for Ron, and I got to help coach. I would not trade our experience for anything.
Our final two seasons, we finished as Super Bowl runner-up.
Last month, Ron’s Steelers wrapped up an undefeated campaign by winning the 2019 Optimist Youth Super Bowl.
Ron won’t tell me how many times his teams have won it all over the years.
That’s mostly because he does not want to boast, but also because there have been so many that he’s lost count.
The Conway Noon Optimist Club has sponsored the league since the early 1980’s.
This month, coach Hill and the Optimist Club will be presented with the 2019 Joe B. McGee Award for meritorious service to Conway athletics.
McGee worked at the Log Cabin Democrat for 50 years, serving as a sportswriter, sports editor and managing editor.
He helped organize the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in the 1950’s, and was honored by the group with its meritorious service award in 1984.
Conway’s western sports center is named in his honor.
Ron has always been involved in youth sports, serving a stint as commissioner of the old YBMA baseball program.
But it has not always just been about the boys. Ron has two daughters, Nikki and Jennifer, and he coached them too.
When Jennifer got to Conway High, they did not have a softball program.
Ron convinced the school to start one, but he had to help coach it as a volunteer, which he did.
Ron has coached hundreds of kids over the years.
It might take him a minute to recall the name, but he can tell you something about each and every one.
On the field, Ron does it the right way.
Once he has a sizeable lead, he’ll call off the dogs, as Ron does not believe in running up the score.
If he wins the coin toss, Ron defers to the second half, so that he kicks off to the other team to start the game.
If he has a good lead, he’ll kick off to them again to start the second half.
If the victory is in hand, his favorite trick is to tell the ref that if somehow our ball carrier runs for a score, throw the flag for a “holding penalty” somewhere by somebody.
When they win, the kids get the credit. When they lose, the coach takes the blame.
Off the field, Ron gets it right there, too.
If a kid needs a ride, Ron picks them up and takes them home. If a kid is hungry, he’ll stop and get them a hamburger.
He teaches discipline and accountability. He looks at report cards.
When a player shows up in cleats that are too small or pants that are too big, proper equipment is given to the boy at the next practice.
Ron makes sure the coaches chip in at picture time, so that every player gets a team photo.
There are certainly other good coaches who do right by the kids, but few have done it as long, or as well, as Ron Hill.
